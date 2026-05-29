Warren Littlefield Receives Inaugural ATX Creative Impact Award, Reveals FX Supreme Court Drama with John Mulaney

The legendary producer reflected on a career spent championing bold vision — from Must See TV to Hulu's upcoming Conviction — while celebrating his partners at Disney, FX, and 20th Television.

Warren Littlefield arrived at the ATX TV Festival as the recipient of its first-ever Creative Impact Award, an honor presented by Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, who made clear just how personal this recognition was. Burke was a college intern at NBC when Littlefield was second-in-command to Brandon Tartikoff, and she credits him with shaping her entire philosophy of leadership. Three lessons in particular, she said, have stayed with her across three decades: never underestimate the viewer, embrace the power of deep listening, and distill your notes down to a single slip of paper. "To put it simply, in our industry there's Warren, and there's everyone else," Burke told the crowd before presenting the award.

That framing set the tone for the conversation that followed: Littlefield isn't just a figure of television history, but the direct architect of the leadership currently running Disney's adult-focused brands.

Moderated by Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, the discussion traced Littlefield's career from his early days navigating the NBC comedy pipeline through the Must See TV era. The formative experience, he said, came from being assigned as a junior development executive to stay on Cheers, a show that was, at the time, the lowest-rated program on all of network television. When he and a colleague were agonizing over whether to renew it, NBC chief Grant Tinker wandered into the room and asked simply: "Do you have anything better?" The answer was no. They renewed it. The lesson (back what you believe in and get out of the way) became the throughline of Littlefield's entire career.

That philosophy extended to Seinfeld, whose development process he described as a two-year slow build. NBC almost lost the show entirely; Littlefield had to cancel a Bob Hope special to fund a four-episode first season. Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David were so unconvinced the network would ever air it that they planned to screen the episodes at a private dinner party. What emerged broke the sitcom structural form entirely; Larry David kept finding stories that demanded ten, fourteen, sometimes twenty-plus scenes, and the show grew around them.

The NBC years also produced, by Littlefield's account, some of his most important lessons about taste and trust, two values that would define everything he did next.

When Littlefield transitioned out of network television and founded The Littlefield Company, it was his Disney partners — FX, Hulu, and 20th Television — who became the primary beneficiaries of those lessons.

Fargo came out of failure, specifically the cancellation of ABC’s My Generation, a series he produced with Noah Hawley. The show was pulled after two episodes, but Bob Iger had been a fan. When Littlefield looked back at the catalog of properties he controlled and landed on Fargo, he brought it to Hawley with a simple pitch. Hawley's response — that "Fargo is a state of mind" — was all Littlefield needed to hear. He pushed forward despite considerable internal skepticism, and the multi-season anthology format that resulted changed the form.

The working relationship with FX on Fargo yielded what Littlefield described as one of the defining moments of his producing career. After delivering nine outlines for the series, the FX team convened a lunch meeting without line-by-line notes, focused entirely on elevating the show. The gift of that trust, Littlefield said, freed the creative team to work at the highest possible level.

The Handmaid's Tale carried that philosophy forward at Hulu, and the results were historic: it became the first streaming drama to win the Emmy in that category. That trust has now extended to The Testaments, which Littlefield said is back in production this summer, a testament (so to speak) to Disney's willingness to believe in a show before it launches. "Disney banked on the writers' room before any episodes were on the air," he noted. The show has performed exceptionally well internationally, particularly in Australia and across Europe, and its cast is genuinely global in composition.

Littlefield teased two upcoming projects during the conversation. The first is Conviction, a legal drama starring Elizabeth Moss, who has grown from lead actress on Handmaid's to a full producing partner. Littlefield described Moss as having "superskills.” Set in New York and based on a novel by British author Jack Jordan, the project reflects Littlefield's current strategy of developing content locally but with worldwide appeal.

The second upcoming project drew the most energy from the room. Working with constitutional lawyer Neal Katyal, who has argued more than 50 cases before the Supreme Court, Littlefield is developing what he described as "West Wing meets the Supreme Court," currently titled One First Street. Comedian John Mulaney, who Katyal described as a genuine constitutional scholar from a family of lawyers who debates every major decision at the dinner table, is attached as a writer, and the project is set up at FX. "I will throw myself on any fire to bring this show forward," Littlefield said. One First Street is currently in development, but has not been officially picked up by FX… yet.

When Ryan pressed him on the current TV climate, Littlefield was candid but not despairing. He acknowledged that the pressure on executives to perform has never been higher, and that the tolerance for failure has narrowed in ways that make creative courage harder to sustain. But he also sees the global moment as a genuine opportunity. His current slate leans heavily into UK and Canadian production, and he's actively building content designed to travel. He made a pointed appeal for competitive U.S. incentives: "Los Angeles forgot that just because they were the birthplace of the industry doesn't mean they don't have to compete."

His north star, he said, remains unchanged since the Tinker era: the audience is always smarter than we give them credit for, and they will tell you every night what they want. "Respect their time," he said. "They have incredible choices."

Littlefield closed by reflecting on a moment at the 2017 Emmys, when Handmaid's Tale swept, and his agent pulled him aside to suggest he retire on top. His response was to do exactly the opposite — a reaction, he admitted with a laugh, that might owe something to parental psychology. He's still in it, still looking for the next vision worth protecting.

Stay tuned for more coverage from ATX TV Fest.