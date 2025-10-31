The Walt Disney Company's Halloween Donations to Children's Hospitals Help Kids Celebrate the Holiday

The Walt Disney Company's decades-long relationship with children's hospitals around the world has been well-documented: Walt Disney himself helped found the Children's Hospital of Orange County (or CHOC) in the 1960s, after all. And in recent years, Disney has continued its efforts to support kids at these facilities with remarkable amounts of donations during the Halloween season. More details are below.

What's happening:

The Starlight Children's Foundation has revealed that The Walt Disney Company's Halloween donations to children's hospitals have reached more than 80,000 young patients.

That number includes over 52,000 costumes, 25,000 books, 10,000 accessories, and 4,000 toys intended to help these children celebrate Halloween even though they might not be in the best of circumstances.

The donations are made to a network of more than 800 children's hospitals, and include adaptive costumes to accommodate various medical needs.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse donned their own Halloween costumes visited CHOC in Orange and Mission Viejo, California.

YouTube personality Mr. Beast recently joined Make-a-Wish at Disneyland Resort to bring "the ultimate Halloween experience" to 40 ailing children.

What they're saying:

President of Disney+ and Starlight Children’s Foundation board member Alisa Bowen: "Our collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation during the Halloween season is a beautiful reflection of how we work together year-round to bring comfort and joy to children in hospitals. When a child receives a Disney costume, toy, or other gift, it’s so much more than just a fun item — it’s a chance to spark imagination, create their own story, and hold onto a joyful memory during a challenging time."

"Our collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation during the Halloween season is a beautiful reflection of how we work together year-round to bring comfort and joy to children in hospitals. When a child receives a Disney costume, toy, or other gift, it’s so much more than just a fun item — it’s a chance to spark imagination, create their own story, and hold onto a joyful memory during a challenging time." Rec Therapy Manager & Education Liaison Laura Fielding: "All the kids at each Hospice will get to choose a special costume (or two!) and then we will also replenish our Dress Up closets — win win all around. We actually had one young patient staying at the Hospice who was having her last stay at Canuck Place (before she transitioned to adult care) and her special request was a Princess Party, so she was able to choose a special dress for that event!”

More news from The Walt Disney Company: