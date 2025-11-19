Disney The Magical Star 2026 Transforms centralwOrld with Seven Themed Areas

New event brings seven immersive zones, exclusive merchandise, and major musical performances to the heart of Bangkok for the holiday season.

centralwOrld, in collaboration with Walt Disney (Thailand), has announced the launch of a massive, year-end festive campaign: Disney The Magical Star 2026 at centralwOrld. This partnership will transform over 3,500 square meters of space into what is being hailed as the largest Disney fantasyland in Asia, running from November 14, 2025, to January 6, 2026.



What's Happening:

centralwOrld has joined forces with Disney to create ‘Disney The Magical Star 2026’, bringing seven distinct and immersive highlight zones to Bangkok.

Visitors can explore seven worlds like Mickey & Friends in a snowcapped home, a magical Toy Story Zone, and the vibrant metropolis in the Zootopia Zone.

The Toy Story Zone allows guests to step into a vibrant, larger-than-life toy land, reminiscent of Andy's room.

Frozen Enchanted Arendelle brings the kingdom and characters from Frozen to life.

Stitch's Cozy Corner hosts the 'HometomyHeart The Store(y)', a hybrid exhibition and store created by Ms. Chanisara "Oon" Wongdeeprasith. This installation takes visitors on a journey through the stories of products found inside Stitch's house from Lilo & Stitch.

Disney Princess Castle features statues of beloved princesses including Cinderella, Belle, Snow White, Ariel, and Rapunzel, complete with photo spots.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort 20th Anniversary features a huge 5-meter inflatable Mickey and the spectacular 35-meter Magical Christmas Tree 2026, recognized as the largest Christmas tree in ASEAN.

The event includes the Playmondo Polar Playland snow playground, the T1 Music Box, and major musical acts, including performances from 4EVE and Billkin at the Christmas tree lighting on November 25, 2025.

Exclusive Disney merchandise collections from over 20 leading brands, plus an exclusive offer: customers spending 5,000 baht and up get a chance to purchase a special Mickey & Friends dish set or blanket from the Disney Collection, designed by June Jirapas, at a special price.

The event culminates with the centralwOrld New Era Countdown Music Festival 2026, which will feature a parade, Christmas carols, and a mini-concert.

Disney's Global Expansion into Experiential Pop-Ups

The launch of the massive Disney The Magical Star 2026 at centralwOrld is part of a trend of large-scale, immersive 'pop-up' experiences in major cities outside of traditional theme park locations.

In recent years, Disney has increasingly leveraged its intellectual property to create temporary, high-impact events in partnership with local venues.

These events allow Disney to test market demand in regions without a Disney park and generate buzz and social media traction through highly 'Instagrammable' installations.

This strategy of bringing the 'Magic' directly to the consumer has proven highly successful in Asia, where travel to distant Disney resorts in Tokyo, Shanghai, or Hong Kong can be prohibitive for many families.

