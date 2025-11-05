Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Endows USC School of Cinematic Arts with Funding for Students and Faculty

Today Marvel Studios President (and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel as a whole) Kevin Feige presented his alma mater the University of Southern California with an endowment for its film school the USC School of Cinematic Arts, establishing the Kevin Feige Division of Film & Television Production.

What's happening:

Kevin Feige has endowed the University of Southern California (or USC) with a "transformational gift" for its School of Cinematic Arts, establishing the Kevin Feige Division of Film & Television Production.

This division will provide funding for students, faculty, and programming at the school.

Feige graduates from USC in 1995 and serves on the Board of Councilors for the School of Cinematic Arts.

What they're saying:

Dean of USC School of Cinematic Arts Elizabeth Daley: "Kevin Feige is above all a remarkable storyteller who brings innovative and impactful cinema to our screens epitomizing the kind of film producer the School of Cinematic Arts strives to graduate. He has also been a steadfast supporter of the School and its students. In every way he is an inspiration, and we are delighted as the School nears its centennial that the Division of Film & Television Production will carry his name into its next century."

"Kevin Feige is above all a remarkable storyteller who brings innovative and impactful cinema to our screens epitomizing the kind of film producer the School of Cinematic Arts strives to graduate. He has also been a steadfast supporter of the School and its students. In every way he is an inspiration, and we are delighted as the School nears its centennial that the Division of Film & Television Production will carry his name into its next century." Kevin Feige: "USC’s School of Cinematic Arts is the original film school, a historic institution founded by cinema pioneers. It’s where everything began for me as a producer, following in the footsteps of my heroes and walking the same halls as the storied alumni who came before me. That nearly 100-year legacy, and the community that defines USC, are why I’ve stayed so connected to the school and why I’m so passionate about supporting the next generation of filmmakers."

More Kevin Feige News: