Disney's Chief Communications Officer Secures Major Contract Extension Until 2027

Schake, who serves as the company's lead spokesperson, receives a salary increase and a clarified bonus structure in the renewed agreement.

The Walt Disney Company has amended the employment agreement for Kristina Schake, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. The updated agreement extends her term through June 30, 2027, and includes an increase in her annual base salary, effective in late 2025.

What’s Happening:

Kristina Schake, who oversees Disney’s worldwide communications strategy and serves as its lead spokesperson, will now remain with the company through at least June 30, 2027.

According to an SEC filing on Thursday, the amendment grants Schake an annual base salary increase to $875,000.

Her target annual bonus opportunity remains at 150% of her annual salary, and her target long-term equity incentive annual award value is also unchanged at 350% of her base salary. The filing clarifies that her annual long-term equity incentive award for fiscal 2026 will be granted in accordance with the company’s normal grant cycle.

For Disney’s 2024 fiscal year, which ended on September 28, Schake’s total compensation package was valued at $6.43 million.

This included a salary of $797,550, $2.86 million in stock awards, $953,004 in stock options, a $1.72 million cash bonus, and $95,515 in other compensation.

About Kristina Schake:

Kristina Schake joined The Walt Disney Company in June 2022, bringing with her three decades of high-level experience across government, media, entertainment, and technology sectors. Her impressive resume highlights a career spent navigating complex communication challenges.

Prior to Disney, she was appointed by President Biden to lead the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine education campaign.

She previously served as the global communications director for Instagram.

Schake also co-founded Griffin|Schake, a California-based public affairs and strategic communications firm, advising clients on health and community issues.

