Magical Legal Vicotry: Retaliation Lawsuit Against 20th Television Exec. Nissa Diederich and The Walt Disney Company Tossed Out

The pair were accused of blacklisting stunt coordinator Jimmy Sharp.

After nearly three years, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has tossed out a lawsuit accusing Disney and former 20th TV executive Nissa Diederich of retaliation.

Los Angeles Super Court Judge Alison Mackenzie made the ruling on September 9th, which was made public today.

Sharp, who is the son of former 20th Television executive Jim Sharp Sr., filed the suit back in December 2022, accusing Diederich of putting him on a career-ending blacklist after she took over as 20th TV’s head of production from Sharp Sr.

Sharp was let go from his position with the studio, where he worked as a stunt coordinator for shows like Modern Family American Horror Story .

Judge Mackenzie tossed out the case after hearing arguments from both sides.

Diederich, who now works for Ryan Murphy Productions, shared “I have not made any false statements, lies or misrepresentations about Mr. Sharp to outside employers, other studios or to anyone else."

