Anaheim Partners With Mickey Visit as Theme Park Specialist For Family Travel Campaign

Visit Anaheim just launched their new Imaginagency family travel initiative to encourage families to bring children into the planning process. Now, they’ve partnered with Mickey Visit, a Disney news and planning publication, to bring helpful planning information to Visit Anaheim’s channels and leadership to the new kids' travel agency.

What’s Happening:

Visit Anaheim previously launched the Imaginagency campaign

Now, Gavin Doyle

Doyle will serve as a spokesperson and lead a team of six kid travel agents, the Imaginagents, on their mission of making trip planning for families easier than ever.

Mickey Visit will also work with Visit Anaheim to bring a trusted planning voice to new content across the Visit Anaheim social media channels, website, and newsletter.

Doyle founded Mickey Visit in 2011

Mickey Visit shares essential Disneyland news and dates each week in their “ Mickey Visit Disneyland This Week

Gavin Doyle also contributes regularly to Laughing Place to share his insightful Disney planning tips. See all his articles for LaughingPlace here

What They’re Saying:

“As someone who once planned his own family Disneyland vacations as a kid, Gavin is the perfect fit to guide our team of Imaginagents, leading the charge on maximizing your time in Disneyland and exploring Anaheim beyond the parks. His deep knowledge of Disneyland and how families travel gives him unique insight to help others create the ultimate Anaheim vacation." Gavin Doyle: “My first visit to Disneyland at four years old ignited a lifelong love for the park, its history, operations and guest experience, and I can’t wait to help other families feel the same magic during their vacation to Anaheim. With Visit Anaheim’s Imaginagency, we’re putting the fun back into planning with accessible, and kid approved itineraries. I’m thrilled to be part of something that gives kids and parents the tools they need to plan their next vacation with confidence and ease."

