Bird Cage Theatre Reopens During Boysenberry Festival After Remodeling and Renovation at Knott's Berry Farm

We saw a full performance of The Great Bank Robbery this weekend.

This past Friday, Laughing Place was invited down to Knott's Berry Farm (just seven miles from Disneyland in Orange County, California) for the grand reopening of its newly remodeled and renovated Bird Cage Theatre, which has actually been in operation since a full year before Disneyland even opened.

What's happening:

During the invitation-only celebration, attendees were treated to a full performance of The Great Bank Robbery, which runs throughout the current seasonal event Knott's Boysenberry Festival in the Bird Cage Theatre. You can watch the full show in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch The Great Bank Robbery FULL SHOW 2026 in newly remodeled Bird Cage Theatre at Knott's Berry Farm:

After the show, five Knott's Berry Farm employees took the stage for a panel discussion of the whys and hows behind the Bird Cage Theatre's renovation.

Watch Bird Cage Theatre renovation panel discussion at Knott's Berry Farm:

Rewinding time a couple of hours, when I arrived at Knott's Berry Farm that afternoon I found the popular Southern California theme park decorated beautifully for this year's Boysenberry Festival.

At the Bird Cage Theatre itself, I took some time to look around the lobby of the remodeled performance venue within the park.

Then it was time to move on into the theater's auditorium area, which is where the beautiful renovation really began to speak for itself. I found new wallpaper (modeled after the venue's original wallpaper), birdcage-themed light fixtures, a new red curtained ceiling, and more very impressive details all around.

As you saw in the panel discussion video above, the Bird Cage's reopening was celebrated with three cakes: two that featured the same pattern as the old/new wallpaper, and one that was shaped and decorated to resemble the location's instantly recognizable facade. Super neat! The event wrapped up with a toast-- using boysenberry champagne, naturally-- to seven more decades of the Bird Cage Theatre.

Knott's Berry Farm is open daily in Buena Park, California. Knott's Boysenberry Festival 2026 runs from now through Sunday, April 12. Be sure to visit Knott's official website for additional information.

More from Knott's Berry Farm:

We have details about Knott's Boysenberry Festival 2026 right here at Laughing Place.

The new Crafty's Kitchen restaurant is set to replace Johnny Rockets within the theme park.

Prior to Boysenberry Festival, Knott's Peanuts Celebration 2026 took over the park earlier this year.