Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration Returns For 2026 With New Shows, Interactive Fun, and Limited-Time Exhibit

Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang take over Knott’s Berry Farm on weekends from Jan. 31 through Feb. 22, 2026.

Snoopy is back in charge at Knott’s Berry Farm! This winter, the beloved PEANUTS gang once again takes over the park as Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration returns with new shows, interactive experiences, exclusive food offerings, and a limited-time museum-style exhibition all designed to celebrate the timeless charm of Charles M. Schulz’s iconic characters.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm is welcoming guests back to the world of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and friends as Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration returns on weekends from January 31 through February 22, 2026.

Throughout the celebration, Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang will stage a full park takeover, inviting guests of all ages to enjoy live entertainment, interactive play opportunities, themed photo ops, and returning fan-favorite shows inspired by the classic comic strip.

One of the biggest highlights of the celebration is Knott’s Express, a new traveling musical adventure that follows Charlie Brown and his friends on a joyful trolley journey filled with toe-tapping dance numbers and heartwarming songs from the Golden Age.

Each performance features three stops in the Boardwalk area, Charleston Circle, and near the Boardwalk Ballroom, with musical numbers tailored to each location. Songs range from “Put on a Happy Face” to “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” brought to life with dapper costumes, colorful streamers, and whimsical staging.

At Calico’s Town Hall, guests can explore “Kite Flying Foibles,” a new limited-time exhibition organized by the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center. The exhibit showcases high-quality reproductions of original Peanuts comic strips, drawings, and photographs centered on the gang’s many kite-flying misadventures. Schulz famously admitted he struggled with flying kites himself, a frustration famously inherited by Charlie Brown. The exhibition highlights the humor, heart, and relatability that have made Peanuts endure for generations.

On the Calico Mine Stage, the daytime show Let’s Celebrate delivers a heartwarming musical tribute featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the full PEANUTS ensemble, alongside talented singers and dancers. As night falls, the stage transforms for Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert, where the PEANUTS gang teams up with indie band The Jelly of the Month Club for a high-energy performance designed to get the whole park dancing.

More interactive adventures await in Ghost Town, where Franklin and Linus saddle up for the PEANUTS Cowboy Jamboree, challenging guests to playful, western-style games. Nearby, Pigpen’s Pig Pen invites visitors to meet everyone’s favorite messy pal at the Livery Stables, complete with animal friends and character interactions.

At the Wilderness Dance Hall, creativity takes center stage with PEANUTS Sketch School, an interactive drawing experience led by a resident art teacher. Guests, young and old, can learn step-by-step how to draw their favorite PEANUTS characters and take home their own masterpiece.

No celebration is complete without themed treats, and Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration delivers with a lineup of limited-time food and beverage offerings.

Savory options include a gruyere cheese raclette baked potato topped with grilled onions and cheesy mac and cheese bites with barbecue bacon and spicy aioli.

For dessert, guests can indulge in sweet creations like a confetti birthday funnel cake with glazed icing, colorful sprinkles, and circus animal cookies, or a peanut butter and jelly-stuffed deep-fried French toast.

Guests looking to make the most of Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration and all of Knott’s seasonal events throughout the year can do so with a 2026 Season Pass, which includes unlimited visits, select food and merchandise discounts, and access to year-round festivals.

More Knott’s Berry Farm News: