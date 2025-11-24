Video / Photos: Explore the Food, Beverage, Dessert, and Merchandise Offerings of Knott's Merry Farm 2025

So much to eat and buy at Knott's this holiday season!

This past Friday, Laughing Place was invited down to Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California for the kickoff of this year's Knott's Merry Farm holiday festivities, and during my visit I was given a tour of the popular theme park's seasonal merchandise and food offerings.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as Knott's Berry Farm food & beverage representatives show me the many tasty menu items available at Knott's Merry Farm 2025.

Watch Knott's Merry Farm 2025 food and dessert tour:

This year's offerings include Chile Rellenos with Porlano Cream Sauce, Ham Diner Beef Burger, Turky Corn Dog, White Sauce Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza, Caprese Pizza, Mele Kalikimaka Pizza, Loaded Corn Bread Pancake On Waffle Tower, Tinsel Town Turkey Mac & Cheese Bowl, Tinsel Town Turkey Potato, and much more. See all my photos of the food displays below.

Next up it was time to check out this year's Knott's Merry Farm merchandise thanks to another helpful Knott's representative. Watch the full tour of the merch in the embedded video below.



Watch Knott's Merry Farm 2025 merchandise tour:

This year's Merry Farm merchandise items include drinkware, apparel, interactive bubble wands, plushes, backpacks, and more.

And here are photos of some of the merch as it appeared on display around the park.

Above I mentioned the interactive bubble wand, which will set off holiday-themed statues around Knott's Berry Farm, such as the snowman I spotted in Ghost Town below.

Knott's Merry Farm runs from now through Sunday, January 4th at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.