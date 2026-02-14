Taste Over 100 Boysenberry Delights at This Year's Knott’s Boysenberry Festival

The annual festival returns to Knott's Berry Farm from March 13 through April 12, 2026.

It's almost time for the most wonderful time of the year at Knott's Berry Farm. No, I'm not talking about Christmas, but rather Knott's Boysenberry Festival! The Buena Park theme park has revealed all the details for this year's event.

What's Happening:

The annual food-inspired festival that celebrates the little berry that started it all, returns for 2026 with an extensive lineup of delicious food and beverage items.

The boysenberry on top includes a full lineup of shows, live music and a wide selection of local crafters and artisans for guests of all ages to enjoy.

The highlight of the event is, of course, the food – and this year, there's over 100 signature boysenberry inspired menu offerings.

New savory items include spicy boysenberry bulgogi over steamed rice, topped with green onions, and a reuben ball with a spicy boysenberry thousand island dressing.

New sweet treats include a boysenberry and pineapple upside-down cake and a boysenberry meringue tart. Guests can wash it down with one of the many boysenberry drinks, such as a boysenberry paloma, boysenberry and kiwi lemonade, boysenberry tequila sunrise and so much more.

A great way to enjoy it all is by purchasing a tasting card, which offers six tastings from several boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks.

Tasting cards are available at Knotts.com or the theme park.

New this year is the Boysen Bear’s Pie Kitchen Games in Calico Park, which invites guests to help thwart those sneaky coyote pups, Moxie and Brawny, from stealing all the pies! Once they save the day, they can celebrate on the Calico Mine Stage at the Boysen Bear’s Pie Eating Contest.

in Calico Park, which invites guests to help thwart those sneaky coyote pups, Moxie and Brawny, from stealing all the pies! Once they save the day, they can celebrate on the Calico Mine Stage at the Boysen Bear’s Pie Eating Contest. The adventures continue at the newly renovated Birdcage Theatre with The Great Bank Robbery, an exciting show that will have the audience cheering the hero and booing the villain.

Knott's Preserved returns and will take guests on a musical journey from the little ghost town of Calico to the Seaside Boardwalk of the Roaring '20s to commemorate the park's heritage.

returns and will take guests on a musical journey from the little ghost town of Calico to the Seaside Boardwalk of the Roaring '20s to commemorate the park's heritage. Also returning is Old MacDonald's Barn , a tribute to one of the farm's original attractions. Guests of all ages can enjoy the cutest critters on the farm, including horses, goats and other furry friends.

, a tribute to one of the farm's original attractions. Guests of all ages can enjoy the cutest critters on the farm, including horses, goats and other furry friends. At the History of the Boysenberry Museum at Town Hall, guests can learn all about the little berry that had a big impact on the Knott family and Southern California.

at Town Hall, guests can learn all about the little berry that had a big impact on the Knott family and Southern California. In the streets of Ghost Town, the yearly Boysenberry Festival Crafts Fair will be back in full swing with unique boysenberry-inspired artisan products from over two dozen local craft vendors.

will be back in full swing with unique boysenberry-inspired artisan products from over two dozen local craft vendors. Also, returning to The Factory Store, celebrate all things Boysenberry with fan favorite the “Tied Up in Knott's" art show featuring pieces by the Knott’s community of artists.

Expand your boysenberry fun even further with the Boysenberry Festival package at the Knott's Hotel, which includes overnight accommodations, one day admission per person registered, one boysenberry tasting card (valid for six tasting items), one single-use Fast Lane per person registered and hotel parking.

Guests can book at sixflags.com/knotts/knotts-hotel.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival operates daily from March 13 to April 12, 2026.

For a taste of what to expect, check out our full coverage of last year's event.