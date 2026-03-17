Photos: Butterbeer Merchandise Brings Sweet Magic to Universal Studios Hollywood

From cozy apparel to collectible popcorn buckets, Butterbeer-inspired merch lets fans take the magic home.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, fans of the Wizarding World can go beyond the iconic drink and immerse themselves in a growing collection of Butterbeer-themed merchandise that captures the cozy, buttery-sweet charm of the beloved treat.

Inspired by the fan-favorite beverage from the Harry Potter books and films, Butterbeer has become one of the most iconic theme park treats in the world. Now, Universal Studios Hollywood is expanding that experience with merchandise designed to bring that same warmth and nostalgia into everyday life. From apparel to accessories, the collection leans into Butterbeer’s signature golden hues and whimsical branding, perfect for fans who want to wear their love for the Wizarding World on their sleeve.

Butterbeer Mug T-shirt - $30

Butterbeer Bucket Hat - $30

Butterbeer Flafored Barrell-Shaped Truffles - $20

Butterbeer Puffy Barrel Tote Bag - $50

Butterbeer Zip Up Hoodie - $70

Butterbeer Barrel Cart Popcorn Bucket - $24.99

Butterbeer Spirit Jersey - $85

More Universal Studios Hollywood News: