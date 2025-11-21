Coffee Mate Brings Butterbeer Home With New Harry Potter Creamers and Cold Foam

Muggles (and mugs), rejoice! Butterbeer is now a coffee mix-in.

Your morning mug just got magical! Coffee Mate is officially bringing some spellbinding magic to your morning coffee.





What’s Happening:

For years, fans have flocked to Universal Studios just to sip a frothy mug of Butterbeer, the beloved drink from the Harry Potter universe. Now, Coffee Mate is making the magic far more accessible.

The brand has unveiled a new line of Butterbeer-flavored creamers and cold foam, allowing fans to transform their everyday brew into something straight out of Hogsmeade, no theme park ticket required.

Coffee Mate has announced a brand-new Harry Potter Butterbeer product line featuring three enchanting additions: Butterbeer-flavored creamer A zero-sugar creamer option Butterbeer-flavored cold foam

Inspired by the iconic butterscotchy drink adored by fans across books, films, and theme parks, Coffee Mate’s new lineup features rich notes of butterscotch, cream, and caramel, the hallmarks of traditional Butterbeer.

For fans who fell in love with the original Universal Studios version (available hot, cold, or frozen), this new at-home collection recreates the familiar flavors in a totally new form designed for your daily coffee ritual.

Nestlé’s director of brand marketing for coffee and beverages, Amanda Zaydman, said the partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products continues to inspire innovative collaborations. “With the launch of our Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavoured Creamers and Cold Foam, we’re inviting fans to transform their daily brew into something truly enchanting. Our ongoing partnership… continues to inspire us to bring the flavours of the wizarding world to life in new ways.”

Coffee Mate’s Butterbeer collection will begin appearing at select retailers in December, followed by full national availability in January 2026. Suggested retail pricing starts at $4.49 for the 28oz creamer and $5.49 for the 14oz cold foam canister.

Whether you're fueling up for a Muggle workday or settling in for a cozy movie marathon, these new additions promise to bring a dash of Hogwarts magic to every cup.





