Yas Island Getting Major Development Alongside Disney Park
A major mixed-use development is coming to Yas Island near Disney's planned theme park.
Disney's upcoming new theme park in the U.A.E. will be the first new Disney Park in over a decade. A great deal has changed in the decades since Disney parks first began, but one thing that hasn't changed is that when they come, a lot of new development comes with them.
What's Happening:
- Development on the new Disney theme park in Abu Dhabi is still in its earliest stages, but development on the area near the park on Yas Island continues at a breakneck pace.
- According to The National, a brand new residential community called The Wadi has been announced for the area. It will include nearly 4,000 homes over a 140,000 square meter area.
- Its location will put residents minutes away from the various Yas Island attractions, including the upcoming Disney theme park.
- Apartments will range from studios to three-bedroom units.
- It will be a mixed-use development that will also include recreation and sports facilities, commercial space, and a hotel.
- The development will be done in phases, with the first phase, about 400 homes, set to open in 2030.
More Yas Island News:
- Another major theme park development is planned on Yas Island, as the Warner Bros. World theme park has announced plans for a major Harry Potter expansion.
- Disney may not be the only major theme park company expanding in the region, as rumors indicate that Universal Destinations & Experiences may also be considering a new park.
- Disney's park is reportedly moving forward despite recent disruptions in the Middle East.