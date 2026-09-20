Yas Island Getting Major Development Alongside Disney Park

A major mixed-use development is coming to Yas Island near Disney's planned theme park.
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Disney's upcoming new theme park in the U.A.E. will be the first new Disney Park in over a decade. A great deal has changed in the decades since Disney parks first began, but one thing that hasn't changed is that when they come, a lot of new development comes with them.

What's Happening:

  • Development on the new Disney theme park in Abu Dhabi is still in its earliest stages, but development on the area near the park on Yas Island continues at a breakneck pace.
  • According to The National, a brand new residential community called The Wadi has been announced for the area. It will include nearly 4,000 homes over a 140,000 square meter area.
  • Its location will put residents minutes away from the various Yas Island attractions, including the upcoming Disney theme park.
  • Apartments will range from studios to three-bedroom units.
  • It will be a mixed-use development that will also include recreation and sports facilities, commercial space, and a hotel.
  • The development will be done in phases, with the first phase, about 400 homes, set to open in 2030.

More Yas Island News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey