Yas Island Getting Major Development Alongside Disney Park

Disney's upcoming new theme park in the U.A.E. will be the first new Disney Park in over a decade. A great deal has changed in the decades since Disney parks first began, but one thing that hasn't changed is that when they come, a lot of new development comes with them.

What's Happening:

Development on the new Disney theme park in Abu Dhabi is still in its earliest stages, but development on the area near the park on Yas Island continues at a breakneck pace.

According to The National, a brand new residential community called The Wadi has been announced for the area. It will include nearly 4,000 homes over a 140,000 square meter area.

Its location will put residents minutes away from the various Yas Island attractions, including the upcoming Disney theme park.

Apartments will range from studios to three-bedroom units.

It will be a mixed-use development that will also include recreation and sports facilities, commercial space, and a hotel.

The development will be done in phases, with the first phase, about 400 homes, set to open in 2030.

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