New Harry Potter Lands Are Coming To A Non-Universal Theme Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands are some of the most popular theme park attractions in the world, so it's little surprise that every park at Universal Orlando Resort has one. It's also no surprise that three more lands based on the Harry Potter franchise are planned, though you won't find them at a Universal theme park.

What's Happening:

Today, Miral, the Abu Dhabi-based developer of multiple theme park destinations in the Middle East, including the upcoming Disney Park, announced that the Warner Bros. World theme park on Yas Island is set to get a major update, with not one, but three different Harry Potter-themed lands coming to the park.

Lands based on Diagon Alley, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest are all on the way, with a completion date of 2029 already set.

The website for Warner Bros World makes clear that the land will have "exclusive" attractions, so while there was no reason to expect Universal's Harry Potter attractions to be there, that is officially not the case.

The website also specifically uses images from the Harry Potter film franchise, rather than the upcoming TV series, which implies that's where the new lands will get their inspiration, though certainly that's not a guarantee.

No other details were revealed, so it's unclear whether this will be an expansion of the existing park or if the Harry Potter lands will be taking over existing areas of the park.