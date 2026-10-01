Dollywood has a Cinnamon Bread Bubble Wand, and it's Adorable

If you know somebody who has ever been to Dollywood, they have probably told you about the park's famous cinnamon bread. If you've ever been there yourself, you've probably told everybody you know about the cinnamon bread. It's one of the park's most famous elements, and now it has its own merch, and it's kind of incredible.

What's Happening:

Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread is something that absolutely deserves all the praise it deserves. It's truly delicious.

Now there's a new way to celebrate your love for cinnamon bread, as the park has released a brand-new bubble wand.

It features a piece of cinnamon bread with an adorable little face.

It also includes cinnamon-scented bubbles, so it will probably make you hungry for cinnamon bread whenever you use it.

The little cinnamon bread character is actually adorable, and while Dollywood doesn't usually do the walk-around character thing, a smiling piece of cinnamon bread walking around the park that looked like this wouldn't be the worst idea.

It will be interesting to see if sister theme park Silver Dollar City releases their version of this as that park also has the iconic cinnamon bread.

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