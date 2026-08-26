Dollywood's President Speaks Out Following The Death Of Dolly Parton
Eugene Naughton speaks out on the future of Dollywood.
The death of Dolly Parton has stunned a nation. the singer and philanthropist's passing has many wondering about the future of her eponymous theme park. Dollywood's President wants to put minds at ease.
What's Happening:
- In a new video posted to the official Dollywood Instagram account, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President, Eugene Naughton speaks about Dollywood's future, assuring fans that the death of Dolly Parton will not change the place that Dollywood is.
- Naughton calls today a "heavy day" due to the passing of the Dreamer-in-Chief. Dollywood was closed for business yesterday, making today the first day the park will be open since Dolly's death.
- Expectations are that Dolly Parton fans will be arriving at Dollywood in large numbers today to pay their respects. The Dollywood website was briefly down yesterday, due to heavy traffic.
- Perhaps because of the expectations of larger than usual crowds, Naughton asks fans to honor how Dolly would treat other people, and be kind to others.
- Eugene Naughton's full statement:
More Dollywood News:
- A special Dolly Parton themed flight from Florida to Tennessee is set to depart in November, one that one assumes will now have a somewhat different vibe.
- Dollywood's newest attraction NightFlight Expedition, is currently running a modified schedule as the attraction undergoes some adjustments.
- Dollywood is holding its first after-hours Halloween event this October.
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