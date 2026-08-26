Dollywood's President Speaks Out Following The Death Of Dolly Parton

Eugene Naughton speaks out on the future of Dollywood.
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The death of Dolly Parton has stunned a nation. the singer and philanthropist's passing has many wondering about the future of her eponymous theme park. Dollywood's President wants to put minds at ease.

What's Happening:

  • In a new video posted to the official Dollywood Instagram account, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President, Eugene Naughton speaks about Dollywood's future, assuring fans that the death of Dolly Parton will not change the place that Dollywood is.
  • Naughton calls today a "heavy day" due to the passing of the Dreamer-in-Chief. Dollywood was closed for business yesterday, making today the first day the park will be open since Dolly's death.
  • Expectations are that Dolly Parton fans will be arriving at Dollywood in large numbers today to pay their respects. The Dollywood website was briefly down yesterday, due to heavy traffic.
  • Perhaps because of the expectations of larger than usual crowds, Naughton asks fans to honor how Dolly would treat other people, and be kind to others.
  • Eugene Naughton's full statement:

More Dollywood News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey