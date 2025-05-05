Dollywood Releases Album Celebrating Park's 40th Anniversary
The album features ten tracks from Dolly Parton's remarkable discography.
A new album of Dollywood music has been made available to stream across multiple streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- As Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN celebrates its 40th anniversary, a new album has been released celebrating the park’s illustrious catalog of music.
- Across 10 tracks, the songs include reimagined versions of Dolly classics, alongside songs guests can hear throughout the park’s attractions and entertainment offerings.
- This continues the park’s anniversary celebration, which also includes refreshed areas (The Village and the Country Fair), permanent entertainment locations (The Imagination Playhouse now hosts daily performances for little ones), and updated parking and dining locations.
- The anniversary will surround their yearly collection of festivals, which includes their Flower & Food Festival, Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, Harvest Festival, and Smoky Mountain Christmas.
- You can head here to find out more about Dollywood’s 40th celebration.
- Below are both the Spotify and Apple Music links to listen to the album:
More Dollywood News:
- Details on This Year’s Dollywood Flower & Food Festival
- Herschend Acquires Palace Entertainment Properties in the US from Parques Reunidos
- Dollywood Kicks Off 40th Season with Special Presentation Featuring Dolly Parton, Teases 2026 Attraction
- Dollywood HeartSong Lodge to Showcase Some of Dolly’s Wardrobe as Park Remains Closed for Season