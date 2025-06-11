Dollywood Brings Summer Fun Back to the Smokies as the Park Continues Its 40th Season
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration runs from June 14th through August 3rd, 2025.
Get ready to have a yee haw of a good time, as Dollywood presents its annual Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration from June 14th through August 3rd, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- As the park celebrates its 40th season, Dollywood is bringing back its Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration with a 40th anniversary celebration show, an anniversary season-themed drone show and the fun of summer in the Smokies.
- This year, the Sweet Summer Nights Dance Party and Drone Show will feature new scenes celebrating Dollywood’s rich history – telling a unique Dollywood story through 3D animations, a symphony of light and an accompanying soundtrack.
- Not only will fireworks light up the sky as part of the show, for the first time ever at the park, several “pyro drones" are integrated into the performance as well.
- “Gazillion Bubble Show - Evolution" returns this summer to DP’s Celebrity Theater with a one-of-a-kind spectacular that kids (and parents) of all ages will love.
- Other returning shows include “The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience" at Showstreet Palace Theater and “Play On" in the Pines Theater.
- Vibrant art installations can be found throughout the park, such as the returning Kite Sky photo spot.
- The Imagination Playhouse, which opened in April, features three classic children’s stories – books included in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – on stage. This summer, the featured musicals include “Coat of Many Colors," “The Little Engine that Could" and “Something Wild."
- For the first time ever, character meet & greets and storytimes take place at the theater, with guests able to meet Llama Llama—from the popular story “Llama Llama Red Pajama"—and Peter Rabbit.
- And of course, there will be plenty of culinary treats, such as a flavorful chipotle chicken rice bowl, barbeque-glazed bratwurst, or watermelon cucumber salad.
- Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration Tasting Passes are available and include multiple festival offerings for one price. The tasting pass, which can be purchased online or at culinary locations throughout the park, is $39.99 plus tax or $36.99 for gold and diamond season passholders.
More Magic Comes to Dollywood in 2026:
- Dollywood recently shared a teaser for their 2026 attraction, which promises to take guests “further than [they’ve] ever gone before."
- While the details haven’t been confirmed, from the teaser, it sounds like Dollywood may be building a flying theater attraction.
- Construction is already taking place at the park, with a large new building rising in Wildwood Grove near Dollywood’s most recent new attraction, Big Bear Mountain.
- Meanwhile, Dollywood is celebrating its history by debuting a new 40 minute documentary on YouTube.
