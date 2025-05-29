Photos: Escapology Officially Opens at Universal CityWalk Los Angeles with 8 Different Escape Rooms

This morning Laughing Place was invited over to Universal CityWalk Los Angeles for a tour of the newly opened Escapology “live escape game" experience. Below you can find my photos, and we will be returning to the location soon to play through one of the actual escape rooms.

While it has undergone a soft opening for a short time, Escapology CityWalk Los Angeles officially opened as of today and is located behind Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen (across from Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville and Buca di Beppo restaurants) at Universal CityWalk. I found that the building’s clockwork decor was a good match for Toothsome around the corner. There’s also an outdoor patio seating area at the venue.

Inside the lobby you’ll find more decor adding to Escapology’s steampunk theme, plus assorted merchandise and helpful information about the escape rooms at the front counter.

This new Escapology location is made up of eight different escape room experiences: there’s Haunted House (I was told this is already the most popular room and that popularity is likely to increase as Halloween season approaches in Southern California), A Pirate’s Curse (self-explanatory), Mansion Murder (taking a cue from murder-mystery stories like Clue and Knives Out), Lost City (with theming similar to Nickelodeon’s Legends of the Hidden Temple game show), 7 Deadly Sins (another horror-themed room), Who Stole Mona? (encouraging guests to solve an art heist with a real laser maze), and two rooms inspired by licensed properties– Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge and Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure.

I was able to spend a brief amount of time in each room and they all looked quite impressive– keep in mind that the above photos only give away the first section of each experience and that more mysteries await as you begin to solve the puzzles. But I also really like the eye-catching decorations adorning the walls in Escapology’s hallways, which again add to the steampunk theme. I was told a lot of this very cool-looking assortment of stuff was acquired from local antique shops, and it was worth it!

Escapology also offers a rentable event space for birthday parties, corporate team-building exercises, bachelor / bachelorette parties, and other buyout experiences. Details and contact options are available at the website below.

Escapology is now open at Universal CityWalk LA. For additional information and to book an escape room in advance, be sure to visit this location’s official website.