Escapology Opening Escape Room Location at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Universal CityWalk Hollywood is set to welcome a new location from the escape room chain Escapology.

What’s Happening:

Escapology is set to open soon within CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood

Get ready to escape and immerse yourself in exciting adventures, such as fan favorites “Scooby-Doo and The Spooky Castle Adventure” and “Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge,” plus their newest Escapology game “Haunted House,” and lots more!

No specific location has been revealed for Escapology at CityWalk as of publish time.

The new location was announced through the launch of a new Instagram account, where they’re giving away the opportunity to play all 8 of the venue’s five-star escape games with a friend for FREE!

Details are in the Instagram post embedded below.

Interestingly, CityWalk at Universal Orlando also has an escape room, but that location – Universal’s Great Movie Escape

Last year, we had the chance to check out Central Florida’s newest Escapology location at Sunset Walk

