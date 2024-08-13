Escapology Opening Escape Room Location at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Universal CityWalk Hollywood is set to welcome a new location from the escape room chain Escapology.
What’s Happening:
- Escapology is set to open soon within CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood in an undisclosed location.
- Get ready to escape and immerse yourself in exciting adventures, such as fan favorites “Scooby-Doo and The Spooky Castle Adventure” and “Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge,” plus their newest Escapology game “Haunted House,” and lots more!
- No specific location has been revealed for Escapology at CityWalk as of publish time.
- The new location was announced through the launch of a new Instagram account, where they’re giving away the opportunity to play all 8 of the venue’s five-star escape games with a friend for FREE!
- Details are in the Instagram post embedded below.
- Interestingly, CityWalk at Universal Orlando also has an escape room, but that location – Universal’s Great Movie Escape – is run and created by Universal themselves.
- Last year, we had the chance to check out Central Florida’s newest Escapology location at Sunset Walk near Margaritaville in Kissimmee.
