New Version of Expedition Odyssey Flying Theater Opening This Memorial Day at SeaWorld Orlando

New, much-needed theming, accompanies an all-new Fire & Ice theme for Expedition Odyssey.

Even though Expedition Odyssey only opened at SeaWorld Orlando last year, a brand-new version of the attraction is already set to debut – and it's happening sooner than you think!

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando has announced that their new version of Expedition Odyssey, titled Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice, will open this upcoming Monday, May 25.

Guests aboard this flying theater attraction will now take on the roles of Arctic researchers on observation missions, showcasing the contrast between geothermal fire and ice through icy waters and past erupting volcanoes.

Combining immersive motion ride technology with breathtaking visuals, the attraction delivers a thrilling adventure culminating in up-close encounters with Arctic marine animals, including beluga whales and walruses.

The ride system will be the same, with the new iteration set to take more advantage of the capabilities of that system.

The attraction will continue to have real Arctic animals like walruses and beluga whales as part of the exit of the experience.

New concept art seems to reveal that some additional theming will be added to the queue – which is a much-appreciate move, as the queue currently is pretty bare bones.

Additionally, as seen at the top of the post, the entrance will get some new arctic theming as well.

Last year, we had the chance to check out the original version of Expedition Odyssey.

Just one day later, Walt Disney World will also debut a new flying theater experience, in the form of Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

Check out the reimagined Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice for yourself, beginning Monday, May 25 at SeaWorld Orlando.