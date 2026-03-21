Rev Up Your Engines for an On-Ride Sneak Peek at Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift
Go behind the scenes with the Ride Guys to learn about this groundbreaking attraction – opening later this year at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Universal's web series Ride Guys is giving our first on-ride look at the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood.
What's Happening:
- In the latest episode of Ride Guys, hosts Dylan and Mike pull back the curtains and chat with Abbye, Sr. Show Producer from Universal Creative, about the thrilling, high-octane coaster opening later this year.
- Featuring a groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual vehicles that creates a seamless sensation of drifting cars as they spin in motion at speeds up to 72 mph, this ride promises the heart-pounding thrill of the Fast & Furious universe like never before.
- The video showcases some never before seen coaster POV animations, as well as views of the attraction's entry plaza.
- Actual on-ride footage from the coaster experience is shown, marking the first time coaster enthusiasts get to see what the ride will really be like from on-board.
- Time is given to the queue experience, which will feature props from and inspired by the many Fast & Furious films – such as the Vault Heist from Fast 5.
- Check out the full episode of Ride Guys for yourself below.
More on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift
- Set to open this summer, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is the park’s first major outdoor roller coaster, continuing an impressive string of additions to the studio park.
- The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster will speed down the hillside of Universal City reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world.
- Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.
- While many assumed the attraction would be a step away from the behind-the-scenes magic Universal Studios Hollywood is known for, the new attraction is set to pay homage to stunts.
- The queue will be full of props and stunt demonstrations as fans wait to board Universal’s fastest roller coaster to date.
- Universal recently revealed the ride vehicles for the attraction, which will be themed to iconic cars from the franchise.
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