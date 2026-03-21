Rev Up Your Engines for an On-Ride Sneak Peek at Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

Universal's web series Ride Guys is giving our first on-ride look at the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood.

What's Happening:

In the latest episode of Ride Guys, hosts Dylan and Mike pull back the curtains and chat with Abbye, Sr. Show Producer from Universal Creative, about the thrilling, high-octane coaster opening later this year.

Featuring a groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual vehicles that creates a seamless sensation of drifting cars as they spin in motion at speeds up to 72 mph, this ride promises the heart-pounding thrill of the Fast & Furious universe like never before.