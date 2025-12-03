Photos/Video: Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Continues Testing as 101 Exchange Gift Shop Opens to the Public
The attraction's gift shop is full of props from the film series.
Universal Studios Hollywood is about to get a lot more Fast & Furious next year, as their newest attraction Hollywood Drift continues to progress. Let’s take a look at the latest construction.
What’s Happening:
- Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift construction continues to drive full speed ahead at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- The new Intamin multi-launch coaster is the park’s first major outdoor roller coaster, continuing an impressive string of additions to the studio park.
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the current progress on the attraction, even catching some testing footage.
- Unfortunately, they weren’t doing “drift” testing on the vehicles during our visit, but it's so cool to see the covered cars race down to the Lower Lot and back up to the ginormous warehouse style station at the top of the hill.
- The coaster absolutely dominates the hillside of the park, providing absolutely killer views of the attraction from the Starway.
- Much of the skeleton of the glass scream shields are also installed, which will match the shade covers of the Starway.
- The shields are necessary for the Studio to continue shooting during theme park operating hours without noise issues.
- The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster will speed down the hillside of Universal City reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world.
- Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.
- While many assumed the attraction would be a step away from the behind-the-scenes magic Universal Studios Hollywood is known for, the new attraction is set to pay homage to stunts.
- The queue will be full of props and stunt demonstrations as fans wait to board Universal’s fastest roller coaster to date.
- Part of what makes Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift so unique is its use of terrain, with the coaster starting at the top of the hill.
- The station building, which is modeled after a brick warehouse, features a massive mural that serves as the attractions marquee.
- Adjacent to the mural is an archway that appears to be inspired by LA’s iconic First Street Viaduct.
- The large building also houses a restroom, which is that hallway near the center of the building, and the 101 Exchange gift shop!
- The gift shop is actually now open for guests, which we had a chance to check out.
- Echoing the attraction’s behind-the-scenes theming, the gift shop features a ton of props from the film series as well as other various car parts and street signs.
- The gift shop features a garage style aesthetic, and features plenty of Fast & Furious themed merchandise.
- However, no Hollywood Drift items are available yet, so keep your eyes peeled next time you are visiting the park.
