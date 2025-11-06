Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Leads Universal Studios Hollywood's Exciting Slate of 2026 Events
2026 will also see the return of Universal Fan Fest Nights for a second year.
Universal Studios Hollywood has shared their line-up of 2026 events – which includes plenty of new and returning favorites – alongside the much-anticipated debut of the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster.
What's Happening:
- Get ready for 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is shaping up to be a stellar year full of a variety of unique events, fan-favorite seasonal activities and the arrival of the high-speed outdoor roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.
- We of course have all the returning favorites, such as Halloween Horror Nights, Holidays at Universal and the 4th of July Celebration, in addition to lots of offerings celebrating Pass Members.
- Universal Fan Fest Nights is back for its second year, which will see new experiences introduced, like Scooby-Doo and the Universal Monsters taking over the backlot for an immersive in-world experience.
- Here’s the complete line-up of 2026 events:
- Pass Member Bonus Benefits – February-March
- Butterbeer Season – March-May
- Universal Fan Fest Nights – select nights, April 23rd-May 16th
- Pass Member Collectible Giveaway – May
- Pass Member Special Event – May/June
- Mega Movie Summer – June-August
- 4th of July Celebration – July 3rd-4th
- Back to Hogwarts – August-September
- Pass Member Appreciation Days – August-September
- Halloween Horror Nights – select nights, September 3rd-November 1st
- Pass Member Collectible Giveaway – November
- Holidays at Universal – November-December
- Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover – December
- Eve – December 31st
- To make the most out of your trips to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026, the park is currently offering three months free on the purchase of a new 12-month Annual Pass, now through April 8th, 2026, when purchasing online.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Last month, ride vehicle testing began for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the theme park’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, arriving in 2026.
- Beloved holiday traditions are set to return to Universal Studios Hollywood for this year’s holiday season, welcoming guests back to Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and more.
- During Los Angeles Comic-Con, we got an exciting look behind the scenes of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Fan Fest Nights, and Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.
