Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026: Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters Team Up for Immersive In-World Experience in the Universal Backlot

Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for their 2026 Universal Fan Fest Nights! While most of the event still remains a mystery, we now know that Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters will be taking over the backlot for an immersive in-world experience.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Universal Studios Hollywood debuted a brand new immersive event with Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Similar in fashion to Halloween Horror Nights, the separately ticketed event included walk-throughs, in-world experiences, entertainment, themed food, and more themed to some of the biggest film and television properties!

Shortly after the event wrapped up, Universal announced that the event would return in 2026, with only a survey sent to fans hinting at what could be coming to the event.

Now, we have confirmation that the Universal Backlot will host an unforgettable mashup of two classic franchises!

Combining the hit animated film and TV series Scooby-Do! and Universal Classic Monsters, fans will be invited into the historic film sets as Mystery Inc. faces off against horror icons like Frankenstein, Dracula, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and more!

The experience was a highlight of the event, and it’ll be amazing to see both the iconic Scooby-Do gang go head to head with some of the most recognizable characters in cinema.

As LA Comic Con kicks off today, Universal Studios Hollywood is set to make even more announcements about the 2026 Universal Fan Fest Nights.

The theme park’s presence at the event includes an interactive booth and a panel discussion on Saturday, September 27th at 1PM.

Fans can expect more information on Universal Fan Fest Nights, Halloween Horror Nights and Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.

Universal Fan Fest Nights returns on April 23rd, running select nights through May 16th.

For those who cannot wait to buy tickets, you can purchase presale tickets

Tickets for the event start at $74 per person, with a special Ultimate Fandom Pass that gets you into all event nights running for $249 per person.

What They’re Saying:

Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood: “The debut of our second annual Universal Fan Fest Nights event is just months away and Universal Studios Hollywood is knee-deep in its development, fine-tuning the very details that we know make a difference for fans. We are passionate about creating a top-notch fan event for our guests and can’t wait to share how incredible year two will be. And as we prep for opening night on April 23, we are pleased to be able to offer presale tickets to our guests that include a very cool, complimentary Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 collectible medallion that we think will become another fan favorite."

Hollywood Drift:

Next year, the thrills of Universal Studios Hollywood are getting supercharged with the opening of Fast and the Furious: Hollywood Drift.

The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster will race down the hillside of Universal City reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world.

Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.

It will definitely be the most thrilling ride at the park when it opens, and hopefully a look towards the future of the incredible Universal Studios Hollywood.

