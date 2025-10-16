Universal Studios Begins Testing Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Ride Vehicles

Nothing beats family... and Universal’s first high-speed outdoor coaster.

Thrill-seekers, start your engines! Universal Studios Hollywood is testing its first ride vehicles for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the theme park’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, arriving in 2026.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood has begun extended testing of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the theme park’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, ahead of its planned 2026 opening.

The initial test train features four ride vehicles, including the iconic Dodge Charger, with additional vehicles to be revealed at a later date.

The ride will offer 360-degree rotation of each vehicle as guests travel along 4,100 feet of elaborate track, equivalent to nearly 12 football fields, constructed with sound reduction technology.

Designed to immerse riders in the Fast & Furious universe, the coaster simulates drifting cars while speeding along an aerial track that winds over key sections of the park, including the multi-level escalator connecting the Upper and Lower Lots.

Located on the Upper Lot, guests will queue inside a spacious garage-like structure before boarding ride vehicles modeled after the franchise’s most famous cars, including Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift leverages Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades of expertise in developing cutting-edge roller coasters across its global theme parks.

