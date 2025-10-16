Universal Studios Begins Testing Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Ride Vehicles
Nothing beats family... and Universal’s first high-speed outdoor coaster.
Thrill-seekers, start your engines! Universal Studios Hollywood is testing its first ride vehicles for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the theme park’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, arriving in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has begun extended testing of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the theme park’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, ahead of its planned 2026 opening.
- The initial test train features four ride vehicles, including the iconic Dodge Charger, with additional vehicles to be revealed at a later date.
- The ride will offer 360-degree rotation of each vehicle as guests travel along 4,100 feet of elaborate track, equivalent to nearly 12 football fields, constructed with sound reduction technology.
- Designed to immerse riders in the Fast & Furious universe, the coaster simulates drifting cars while speeding along an aerial track that winds over key sections of the park, including the multi-level escalator connecting the Upper and Lower Lots.
- Located on the Upper Lot, guests will queue inside a spacious garage-like structure before boarding ride vehicles modeled after the franchise’s most famous cars, including Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift leverages Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades of expertise in developing cutting-edge roller coasters across its global theme parks.
More Universal News: