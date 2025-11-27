Universal Studios Hollywood Bids Adieu to Lucy Ricardo After Over 30 Years of Appearances
It's the last call for Lucy Ricardo, who'll be departing the park very soon.
A beloved, classic character that has been appearing at Universal Studios Hollywood for decades will soon be disappearing from the park.
What's Happening:
- Guests of Universal Studios Hollywood have been able to meet with Lucy Ricardo of I Love Lucy fame since the early 1990s, making her a classic part of the Universal experience.
- Unfortunately, Lucy's time at the park is coming to a close, as revealed by a performer on TikTok. Amber S. shared that Lucy will take her final bow at the park this Sunday, November 30th.
- This change has been chalked up to newer generations of visitors not being aware of the cultural significance of the character.
- At this time, there's no word on whether or not Lucy will continue to appear at Universal Studios Florida.
- I Love Lucy and Lucille Ball herself used to have a much bigger presence at Universal Studios Hollywood, in the form of Lucy: A Tribute.
- Located in the Lower Lot in the current home of Studio Cafe, Lucy: A Tribute was an exhibit celebrating the life and work of Lucille Ball. The exhibit closed in January 2008.
- A similar exhibit opened later at Universal Orlando in the current home of Wicked: The Experience. That exhibit lasted a little longer, closing in August 2015.
