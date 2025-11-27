Universal Studios Hollywood Bids Adieu to Lucy Ricardo After Over 30 Years of Appearances

❤️Thank you for all the love over the years. I'd love to say farewell if you're headed to @Universal Studios Hollywood. ❤️You can catch Lucy this week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with her final bow on Sunday Nov. 30th. ❤️ It's not goodbye, it's "see ya later!" 🥰 #ilovelucy #lucyricardo #universalstudios #castmember #byebye