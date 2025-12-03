Holidays in Who-ville: Grinchmas Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood
Who-ville has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood, as the Grinchmas fun returns for another year!
What’s Happening:
- Merry Grinchmas to all who celebrate!
- Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Dr. Seuss icon has officially taken over the park’s central plaza for another year of Who-ville fun!
- This year’s festivities arrive with plenty of things to see, explore, and eat, and plenty of citizens of Who-ville to meet.
- The plaza has been decked out with colorful facades surrounding the large, off-kilter Christmas tree.
- The citizens of Who-ville are also in attendance at the event, giving fans the opportunity to meet the Mayor of Who-ville and plenty of other characters.
- Of course, the real stars of the show here are The Grinch and his dog Max.
- Laughing Place’s very own Mike Celestino had the opportunity to catch up with the chaotic character, speaking to him about his recent Walmart ad.
- Beyond the amazing meet and greets and characters, there are plenty of exciting limited-time treats to try.
- Fans will have the opportunity to try some delicious sweet and savory items, including:
Who-bilicious Cinnamon Roll
The Roast Beast-less Loaf (Vegan)
Heart Grew 3 Sizes Cookie
2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake
Stick a Doodle
Who-bilation Funnel Cake
Max Hot Dog
Gooey Gobble Melt
Who Hash
Dumpit to Crumpit Onion Rings
Who-B-Q Roast Beastwich
Klubwich
More
- There’s also some festive apparel available to commemorate the Grinchmas fun!
- For those looking to spend their holidays in Who-ville, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Universal Studios Hollywood vacation needs.
