Holidays in Who-ville: Grinchmas Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood

Who-ville has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood, as the Grinchmas fun returns for another year!

What’s Happening:

  • Merry Grinchmas to all who celebrate!
  • Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Dr. Seuss icon has officially taken over the park’s central plaza for another year of Who-ville fun!
  • This year’s festivities arrive with plenty of things to see, explore, and eat, and plenty of citizens of Who-ville to meet. 
  • The plaza has been decked out with colorful facades surrounding the large, off-kilter Christmas tree.

  • The citizens of Who-ville are also in attendance at the event, giving fans the opportunity to meet the Mayor of Who-ville and plenty of other characters.

  • Of course, the real stars of the show here are The Grinch and his dog Max. 

  • Laughing Place’s very own Mike Celestino had the opportunity to catch up with the chaotic character, speaking to him about his recent Walmart ad. 

  • Beyond the amazing meet and greets and characters, there are plenty of exciting limited-time treats to try.

 

  • Fans will have the opportunity to try some delicious sweet and savory items, including:

Who-bilicious Cinnamon Roll

The Roast Beast-less Loaf (Vegan)

Heart Grew 3 Sizes Cookie

2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake

Stick a Doodle

Who-bilation Funnel Cake

Max Hot Dog

Gooey Gobble Melt

Who Hash

Dumpit to Crumpit Onion Rings

Who-B-Q Roast Beastwich

Klubwich

More

  • There’s also some festive apparel available to commemorate the Grinchmas fun!

  For those looking to spend their holidays in Who-ville

