This Christmas Tree Has Been Changed For Good: Universal CityWalk Hollywood Debuts "Wicked"-Themed Christmas Tree

See the "Wicked" tree for yourself near the 5 Towers Stage in Universal CityWalk.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood is celebrating the holidays and the release of Wicked: For Good at the same time with a Wicked-themed Christmas tree.

Located in the heart of CityWalk in front of the Universal Cinema, this towering Christmas tree put the classic greens of Christmas alongside the Emerald City greens and Glinda's pinks of Wicked.

The ornaments are clever, like Elphaba's hat hiding in plain sight.

At the base of the tree is an outline of the Emerald City.

The Universal Cinema also features promotion for Wicked: For Good, namely two giant posters featuring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

The Wicked fun continues inside Universal Studios Hollywood, where guests can meet with Glinda and/or Elphaba.

