Guy Harvey Returns to SeaWorld Orlando With Opportunities to Meet the Renowned Marine Artist and Conservationist

The standard meet and greet is included with the price of admission.

Guy Harvey will be at SeaWorld Orlando soon, and you can have the opportunity to meet him with a couple of different options.

What’s Happening:

The Guy Harvey Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando offers attendees a distinctive opportunity to connect with the renowned marine artist and conservationist.

During the event, participants can delve into his dedication to the preservation of marine wildlife, purchase exclusive merchandise, and have their items signed.

Exclusive Evening with Guy Harvey on Friday, May 16:

Guests are invited to enjoy an exclusive Evening with Guy Harvey, featuring captivating ocean stories from his global adventures in a small group setting.

The event will include an array of appetizers paired with a selection of wine, beer, and cocktails.

With limited capacity, attendees will also have the chance to experience a private shopping opportunity, showcasing new merchandise from Guy Harvey, along with a meet-and-greet session.

For a reservation fee of $79.99 per person, each guest will receive a complimentary photo to remember the evening. Reservations can be made at SeaWorldOrlando.com

Meet and Greet Sessions on Saturday, May 17:

Guests will have the chance to meet the renowned artist and conservationist Guy Harvey during three exclusive sessions at SeaWorld Orlando’s Waterfront Shoppes.

These meet and greets provide fans with the opportunity to engage with Harvey, ask questions, and have their memorabilia signed.

Participation in the Meet and Greet at the Waterfront is included with park admission.

Meet and Greet Times on Saturday, May 17: (Times subject to change without notice)

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

3:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Guy Harvey Hard Stock Pass:

For a limited time, SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members, Fun Card holders, Teacher Card holders, and Preschool Card holders can exclusively purchase a Guy Harvey commemorative card for a $5 donation.

All net proceeds, excluding taxes, will directly benefit the Guy Harvey Foundation, which is dedicated to funding scientific research and educational initiatives aimed at promoting ocean conservation and sustainability.

