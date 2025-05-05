Get a Head Start on Halloween Horrors with SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream MAYhem Ticket Deal
The annual horror event runs select nights from September 5th through November 1st.
Get a head start on your Halloween season plans with a new limited-time deal for SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is gearing up for their annual Howl-O-Scream event this fall, and they are offering fans a horrifyingly good deal on early ticket sales for the event.
- From now until May 11th, SeaWorld’s MAYhem sale is offering tickets for just $39.99 when you buy two or more.
- These discounted tickets are also available for use any night of the event, so all guests looking for Halloween time thrills can take advantage of this incredible offer.
- Last year, Howl-O-Scream said goodbye to the Sirens during their “Last Call," which means guests can expect a brand new era of thrills and chills as the event enters its fifth year.
- For 28 terrifying nights, Howl-O-Scream will invite horror fans into:
- 5 haunted houses with new storylines.
- 6 scare zones.
- 2 roaming hordes.
- 5 themed bars.
- Several live shows.
- Brand new surprises that will be announced at a later date.
- The event, which was named the Best Theme Park Halloween Event by USA Today’ 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, runs select nights from September 5th through November 1st.
- You can grab tickets now here.
