See the Pop 2000 Tour and Walker Hayes Live This Friday and Saturday at SeaWorld Orlando

General seating is included with the price of admission to the park.

This Friday and Saturday you can see the most iconic names from the early 2000s and Walker Hayes live at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival. Concerts are included with the price of admission to the park.

What’s Happening:

Take advantage of everything that SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival has to offer, continuing this weekend until May 4.

Guests can savor over 190 globally inspired dishes and enjoy live performances.

For those seeking the ultimate concert experience, Reserved Seating

Headlining This Friday and Saturday:

Pop 2000 Tour: (Friday March 28 at 7:00 p.m.)

Pop 2000 brings together some of the most iconic artists from the early 2000s, providing fans with a nostalgic journey filled with classic hits.

The tour features Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO, reviving the cherished sounds of the TRL era.

Chris Kirkpatrick , a prominent member of *NSYNC, is renowned for his diverse talents in singing, dancing, and acting, including his portrayal of Chip Skylark on The Fairly OddParents and his appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer.

, a prominent member of *NSYNC, is renowned for his diverse talents in singing, dancing, and acting, including his portrayal of Chip Skylark on and his appearances on and O-Town , which rose to fame through the MTV series Making the Band , became well-known for hits like "Liquid Dreams" and "All or Nothing," the latter receiving a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2001 Radio Music Awards.

, which rose to fame through the MTV series , became well-known for hits like "Liquid Dreams" and "All or Nothing," the latter receiving a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2001 Radio Music Awards. Ryan Cabrera , recognized for songs such as "On the Way Down" and "True," made a notable impact with his album Take It All Away, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, along with his memorable appearances on MTV’s The Ashlee Simpson Show and The Hills .

, recognized for songs such as "On the Way Down" and "True," made a notable impact with his album Take It All Away, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, along with his memorable appearances on MTV’s and . LFO , led by the sole surviving member Brad Fischetti, left an enduring mark with their hit "Summer Girls" and other favorites like "Girl on TV" and "Every Other Time."

, led by the sole surviving member Brad Fischetti, left an enduring mark with their hit "Summer Girls" and other favorites like "Girl on TV" and "Every Other Time." Together, these artists promise to deliver an unforgettable concert experience that encapsulates the spirit of the early 2000s.

Walker Hayes: (Saturday March 29 at 7:00 p.m.)

Walker Hayes, a singer-songwriter hailing from Mobile, Alabama, gained widespread recognition with his hit single "Fancy Like," which dominated country music sales and streaming charts, maintaining the top position on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart for over six months.

This success also earned him his first GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Country Song.

The track gained additional popularity through a viral Applebee’s commercial, further establishing Hayes in the country music landscape, complemented by subsequent singles such as "AA" and "Y’all Life."

Renowned for his unique fusion of country and pop elements, Hayes has engaged audiences through performances on platforms like Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and TODAY, in addition to being featured on CBS Sunday Morning .

and in addition to being featured on . With his Double-Platinum single "You Broke Up With Me" and a series of successful tours, including the recent Duck Buck Tour, Hayes continues to be a significant presence in the country music industry.

More On SeaWorld Orlando:

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



