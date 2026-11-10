A Kid-Sized Winter Wonderland: Universal Kids Resort Reveals Details of Their First-Ever Holiday Season

The resort’s first holiday event runs November 20 through January 3, with a festive path to Santa and daily tree-lighting fun.

It's been less than a year since Universal Kids Resort opened its doors in Frisco, Texas, which means that this holiday season will mark the resort's first – and they're planning to celebrate in a big way!

What's Happening:

The first-ever Holidays at Universal Kids Resort will take place from November 20, 2026, through January 3, 2027 , where beloved characters, thousands of twinkling lights and an interactive winter wonderland leading to Santa turn the park into a jolly celebration made especially for kids.

Throughout Universal Kids Resort, fanciful decorations, holiday carolers, performers and more will transform the park and bring incredible seasonal experiences to life including: A winter wonderland leading to Santa: Universal Kids Resort Theater will transform into an interactive winter wonderland featuring twinkling snow lights and an enchanted winter forest. Families can explore the festive setting before visiting Santa, who will greet guests and pose for photos through December 24. Along the way, families can also stop for photos at the Universal Kids Resort sleigh. A magical tree lighting ceremony featuring a 40-foot Christmas tree: Families can join Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse in the Isle of Curiosity each day at dusk as the Christmas tree comes to life bringing a festive glow. The celebration includes a dance party set to “Meowy Christmas” from the hit series. Holiday character encounters: All-new friends, The Penguins of Madagascar, will join fan-favorite characters, SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, and Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse all decked out for special holiday-themed meet-n-greets. Letters to Santa: With a little help from Universal Kids Resort Play Ambassadors, kids can write their holiday wishes to Santa surrounded by festive decor before sending them on their merry way through a special holiday mailbox.

Of course, what holiday celebration would be complete without some seasonal merchandise, here inspired by the Merry Minions and Shrek the Halls.

A variety of seasonal dishes, sweet treats and festive beverages will be available, including: Holiday Pizza: Classic turkey dinner flavors in a fun flatbread, available to hotel guests at Curiosity Café in Universal Kids Resort Hotel. Poppy’s Holiday Poutine: French fries topped with roasted turkey, melted cheese and gravy, available at Trolls Eatz! in DreamWorks’ TrollsFest. Holiday treats at Swamp Snacks: In DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, guests can enjoy Gingy, Shrek’s favorite gingerbread man cookie, and a Holiday Shrekzel with powdered sugar and peppermint chocolate dipping sauce. Purrfect Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with whipped topping and cinnamon sugar, available at Comidas y Leche in DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar.

Keep the holiday magic going with a stay at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel, featuring holiday décor from the moment guests arrive, throughout the lobby and extending into Curiosity Café.

Explore everything the Universal Kids Resort has to offer with our in-depth photo guide from the park's opening.