Photos/Video: Stay Where You Play at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel

Designed for kids and families, the Universal Kids Resort Hotel offers a great way to stay inside the magic!

Those looking to extend the magic of their trip to Universal Kids Resort can do so with a stay at the aptly-named Universal Kids Resort Hotel. Serving as the grand centerpiece welcoming guests to the new resort, a stay here lets you stay where you play!

As a place to stay and relax just steps away from the park, Universal Kids Resort Hotel was designed with families in mind. The exterior of the building features colorful blocks on the front and back, with character murals on the sides.

A colorful mural featuring some of the characters guests will find in the park can be found in the hotel lobby.

During our stay, SpongeBob and Patrick were on hand in the lobby to meet with guests – a feature that should continue into regular operation.

Connected to the lobby is the hotel's Mini-Shop, where you can get select souvenirs, snacks, and anything else you might need for your stay.

Curiosity Café is the hotel's quick service restaurant offering hotel guests meals throughout the day.

A selection of Universal Kids Resort exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors are available at Curiosity Café.

The hotel features 300 guest rooms and family suites that sleep up to five or six guests. Standard Queen, Deluxe Queen and Signature Queen rooms will each offer a twin-over-full bunk bed and a queen bed.

If you want to go a step further, the hotel also offers a Deluxe Family Room as its highest tier room, featuring a king size bed, as opposed to a queen in other rooms. And of course, some rooms offer incredible views of the park.

A full-service bar, outdoor pool, fitness room and a game room round out the hotel amenities – some of which you can see in our video tour below.

For more from Universal Kids Resort, check out our complete tour of the park itself.