Kennedy Space Center Unveils New Artemis II Experiences Ahead of Historic Lunar Mission

New "Pathway to the Moon" exhibits and expert presentations bring the next giant leap to life.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced an array of immersive new experiences to enhance the anticipation and wonder of the Artemis II mission at Cape Canaveral.

What’s Happening:

The educational and inspirational offerings at Kennedy Space Center are getting a significant boost with brand-new mission-timed activations.

Artemis II: Pathway to the Moon brings a series of never-before-seen experiences beginning March 28, 2026, designed to immerse guests in the next chapter of lunar exploration.

A new Artemis II exhibition will be located on the bottom floor of Space Shuttle Atlantis and features authentic NASA hardware, mission elements, and personal stories from the crew.

Visitors will have a chance to touch real Moon and Mars specimens, bridging the gap between Apollo-era history and the Artemis future.

During launch week, subject-matter experts from Orion, SLS, and the Human Research Program will host hourly sessions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Personal items and inspirational stories from the four astronauts set to venture around the Moon are part of a special Artemis II crew showcase.

All Artemis: Pathway to the Moon activities are included with daily admission.

Single-day admission starts at $77 for adults, while the popular two-day average $45 per day ticket remains the best value for space enthusiasts.

Check out the We Choose to Go To Kennedy podcast featuring NASA Launch Commentator Derrol Nail for more behind-the-scenes insights.

Science of the Spheres and Lunar Logistics

Beyond the exhibit floor, the technical scale of the mission is represented through massive installations:

A stunning large-scale 14 foot replica of the surface of the Moon allows guests to visualize the crew’s point of view during their upcoming trajectory.

Get a sneak peek at the specialized geology tools and xEMU-inspired tech designed for future moonwalks on the lunar South Pole.

About Artemis II:

Artemis II is the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis campaign, sending four astronauts (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen) around the Moon.

The mission marks the first time humans have left Low Earth Orbit (LEO) since Apollo 17 in 1972, a gap of over 50 years.

Unlike the eventual Artemis III landing, Artemis II is a "hybrid free-return trajectory," using Earth’s gravity to pull the Orion spacecraft back home after circling the Moon’s far side.

The mission will test the Orion life support systems with humans aboard for the first time, ensuring the capsule can maintain a habitable environment for long-duration deep space transit.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket used for this mission stands at 322 feet tall and produces 8.8 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful operational rocket in the world.

If you want to track the mission progress in real-time, you can visit NASA’s Artemis Real-time Orbit Retracement (AROW) on the official NASA website.

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