Video: Kennedy Space Center Celebrates America 250 with Out-of-this-World Drone Show
Check out a full video of the belated celebration!
Guests at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex were treated to a patriotic nighttime spectacular celebrating the past, present, and future of American space exploration.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to experience a one-night-only All-American Drone Show at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex as part of the ongoing USA 250 celebrations.
- Presented over the Rocket Garden, the nighttime spectacular took guests on a patriotic journey through the history of America's space program.
- The show featured drone formations inspired by major milestones in space exploration, from the Apollo Program to today's Artemis missions.
- The aerial display was accompanied by an Americana-inspired soundtrack celebrating the nation's achievements in space.
- The All-American Drone Show served as the grand finale to a day of festivities at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
- Earlier today, Laughing Place celebrated the 15th anniversary of the final Atlantis mission with the real astronauts who took part in it!
- Make sure you check out our full coverage of that special event, including a 45 minute presentation.
Read More Kennedy Space Center:
- Celebrate 250 Years of America at Kennedy Space Center with a Summer of Exploration Events
- Video: NASA Pays Respect to Astronauts Who Lost Their Lives at the 2026 Day of Remembrance
- Photos: Dance Your Cares Away During Breakfast! Down at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Fraggle Rock Breakfast Bash
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