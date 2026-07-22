Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Marks "The Final Roar" of Kumba with a Photo Op and Exclusive Merchandise

Kumba will close forever at the end of the operating day on Sunday, August 2.

Last week, coaster enthusiasts got the sad news that the legendary Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay would be closing permanently in just a couple of weeks. The park is marking the final weeks of Kumba with a photo op and some exclusive merchandise.

What's Happening:

Originally debuting in 1993, Kumba roared onto the scene as Florida’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster when it opened, featuring – at the time – the world’s tallest vertical loop.

The coaster, one of the earliest from now iconic coaster design firm Bolliger and Mabillard, features seven inversions and was the first coaster in the world to feature a number of now-common roller coaster elements, including interlocking corkscrews and a dive loop.

Kumba is the oldest coaster still standing at the park, and has clearly left its mark on Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and will be remembered as an icon of the park.

After 33 years, the attraction will be closing permanently after August 2, 2026 to make way for Kumba's Revenge – a project teased as an extension of an already legendary coaster.

In the meantime, the park is celebrating Kumba's legacy with two exclusive merchandise items featuring the same design – a shirt ($24.99) and a pin ($9.99).

Over by the attraction itself, guests can pose with a photo op featuring a similar design, marking "The Final Roar" of the classic roller coaster.

But What is Kumba's Revenge?

Coaster fans are already trying to wrap their heads around what Kumba's Revenge might be. As of now, details are pretty scarce, but the park did state that it will serve as "an extension of an already legendary coaster."

That has left many to theorize that perhaps part of the current coaster will be left in tact and added on to for the new project.

Of course, it could also just be a name only tribute and be a completely different coaster. Rumors have indicated that the park might be looking at getting a giga coaster, which is a coaster over 300ft tall, and this would certainly be a good spot for it, as there's plenty of room back here.

Something that large could also solve a problem that Kumba has had in recent years, that of low ridership, Because it's hidden away in the back of the park, a lot of guests don't even know it's there. A giga coaster would definitely solve that problem.