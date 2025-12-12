15 Years of NINJAGO! LEGOLAND California Announces the Return of LEGO NINJAGO Weekends

Enjoy an incredible lineup of offerings built just for the event!

LEGOLAND in Carlsbad, CA is getting ready to celebrate 15 years of LEGO NINJAGO.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND California Resort is bringing back LEGO NINJAGO Weekends to celebrate the 15th anniversary of LEGO NINJAGO.

The event runs weekends from January 17-Feb 15, with extra days on January 19 and February 16.

LEGOLAND brings the annual event back with expanded activities, immersive experiences, and new offerings for this special anniversary year.

The new and returning activities include: Lloyd’s Elemental Challenge: High-energy show testing guests’ elemental powers with music and ninja action. Whip Around Dance Party: Interactive dance party hosted by Sora. March of the Dragon: Colorful cavalcade celebrating courage, wisdom, and the dragon’s power. NEW 15th Celebration Mosaic: Guests help build a giant mosaic featuring NINJAGO characters. Path of the Ninja Scavenger Hunt: Build, train, and complete interactive challenges to earn stickers and finish at the Ceremony of the Ninja. Ceremony of the Ninja: Final show where guests unite with characters and become Master Ninjas.

NINJAGO The Ride and NINJAGO Training Camp will also be available, adding even more ninja action to the event.

Families can take the ninja fun even farther with a stay in new NINJAGO-themed guestrooms with immersive décor, a kids’ sleeping area, in-room scavenger hunt, and plenty of LEGO bricks.

Hotel & Ticket Offers:

LEGOLAND California is also offering some exciting ticket and hotel deals for families looking for a fun getaway.

Starting on January 5th, kids tickets will be as low as $39 whether you are visiting for a day or planning a stay..

Guests can also save on hotel packages, with up to 30% off rooms.

And for the biggest fans of LEGOLAND, save up to $100 and return for NINJAGO Weekends and the upcoming LEGO Galaxy opening March 6, 2026.

Speaking of LEGO Galaxy:

LEGOLAND’s newest area LEGO Galaxy will feature a brand new roller coaster, which is said to be the most technologically advanced attraction LEGOLAND has ever built.

Titled Galacticoaster, the new attraction is an indoor family launch coaster with incredible interactive elements everyone will love.

