LEGOLAND Florida Closing Water Attraction for Updates Next Week
We're pretty sure you'll still get drenched after the ride reopens
A favorite attraction at LEGOLAND Florida is set to close next week to receive some updates that will help the DUPLO Aliens return with a vengeance.
What's Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida is getting ready to shut down a corner of the park's LEGO Movie World in just a few days, reminding guests that November 1 is the last day that they will be able to enjoy the Battle of Bricksburg attraction.
- The interactive splash battle boat ride is set to receive a number of updates, and will be closed temporarily starting on November 2 for all guests. No reopening date has been revealed at this time.
- In a post shared on Instagram, LEGOLAND Florida promises that when the ride reopens, the DUPLO Aliens will have returned - with a vengeance! No further specifics about what the updates will entail were given.
- Interestingly, November 2 marks a number of temporary closures in the park - but none are being made as high-profile as the Battle of Bricksburg.
- Nearby in the park's DUPLO Valley, the DUPLO Tractor and DUPLO Train are set to close on November 2 and reopen on November 11.
- Across the park, LEGO NINJAGO The Ride is also set to close on November 2, and reopen on November 20.
- Battle of Bricksburg and the ongoing closure of Pirate River Quest are the only two attractions currently closed or set to close without a reopening date, according to the park's official website.
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