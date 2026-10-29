LEGOLAND Florida Closing Water Attraction for Updates Next Week

We're pretty sure you'll still get drenched after the ride reopens
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A favorite attraction at LEGOLAND Florida is set to close next week to receive some updates that will help the DUPLO Aliens return with a vengeance.

What's Happening:

  • LEGOLAND Florida is getting ready to shut down a corner of the park's LEGO Movie World in just a few days, reminding guests that November 1 is the last day that they will be able to enjoy the Battle of Bricksburg attraction.
  • The interactive splash battle boat ride is set to receive a number of updates, and will be closed temporarily starting on November 2 for all guests. No reopening date has been revealed at this time.
  • In a post shared on Instagram, LEGOLAND Florida promises that when the ride reopens, the DUPLO Aliens will have returned - with a vengeance! No further specifics about what the updates will entail were given.

  • Interestingly, November 2 marks a number of temporary closures in the park - but none are being made as high-profile as the Battle of Bricksburg.
  • Nearby in the park's DUPLO Valley, the DUPLO Tractor and DUPLO Train are set to close on November 2 and reopen on November 11.
  • Across the park, LEGO NINJAGO The Ride is also set to close on November 2, and reopen on November 20.
  • Battle of Bricksburg and the ongoing closure of Pirate River Quest are the only two attractions currently closed or set to close without a reopening date, according to the park's official website.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti