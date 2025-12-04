We're Playing Basketball: Take a Look at Universal Studios Hollywood's NBA Store

Basketball fans can shop merchandise from their favorite teams at Universal Studios Hollywood’s NBA Store. 

  • There are incredible changes happening at CityWalk, with new restaurants, retailers, and more. 
  • Near the central plaza of Universal CityWalk, basketball fans are invited into a new NBA Store featuring merchandise from their favorite teams. 

  • Taking over the retail space formerly housed by Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids, the massive store is filled with plenty of athletic merchandise. 

  • Being located in Los Angeles, the store does highlight a ton of Lakers and Clippers items, which can be seen as soon as you walk in. 

  • But if those aren’t your teams, you’ll still have plenty of other items to shop throughout the store, including a massive wall of hats. 

  • Beyond just NBA merchandise, guests will be able to shop footwear and apparel from some of the biggest brands in basketball.

  • There are also some cool displays of signed items and other decor. 

  • Check out the NBA Store next time you visit Universal Studios Hollywood!

