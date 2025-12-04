We're Playing Basketball: Take a Look at Universal Studios Hollywood's NBA Store
Alley-oop!
Basketball fans can shop merchandise from their favorite teams at Universal Studios Hollywood’s NBA Store.
What’s Happening:
- There are incredible changes happening at CityWalk, with new restaurants, retailers, and more.
- Near the central plaza of Universal CityWalk, basketball fans are invited into a new NBA Store featuring merchandise from their favorite teams.
- Taking over the retail space formerly housed by Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids, the massive store is filled with plenty of athletic merchandise.
- Being located in Los Angeles, the store does highlight a ton of Lakers and Clippers items, which can be seen as soon as you walk in.
- But if those aren’t your teams, you’ll still have plenty of other items to shop throughout the store, including a massive wall of hats.
- Beyond just NBA merchandise, guests will be able to shop footwear and apparel from some of the biggest brands in basketball.
- There are also some cool displays of signed items and other decor.
- Check out the NBA Store next time you visit Universal Studios Hollywood!
