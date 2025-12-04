Photos: Pizza Returns to CityWalk Hollywood at Slice House
The shopping district has been sans a casual pizza restaurant since the pandemic.
Those visiting Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk now have a new place to grab a slice of pizza with the opening of Slice House.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place had the chance to check out CityWalk’s newest pizza place Slice House by Tony Gemignani.
- The new dining location replaces the old Sparky’s mini donut shop adjacent to Jamba Juice, once again bringing fast-casual pizza to guests visiting the shopping district.
- Prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, the popular Blaze Pizza had a location down by the Universal AMC Theatres location.
- However, the restaurant never reopened.
- Slice House brings New York and Detroit style pizza, offering the pies by the slice rather than the create-your-own style of Blaze.
- The restaurant also offers whole pizzas, pastas, salads, and desserts.
- You can check out their full menu on the official Slice House website.
- Inside the shop, there is a small seating area with TVs, giving visitors a place to enjoy their pizza outside the theme park chaos.
- Tony Gemignani brings his award winning pizza to CityWalk as a 13-time world pizza champion.
- The new location promises to bring artisan craftsmanship with a casual dining experience.
- Slice House doesn’t have posted hours online, however, it is safe to assume the pizza shop will be open alongside CityWalk.
