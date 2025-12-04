Photos: Pizza Returns to CityWalk Hollywood at Slice House

The shopping district has been sans a casual pizza restaurant since the pandemic.
Those visiting Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk now have a new place to grab a slice of pizza with the opening of Slice House. 

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place had the chance to check out CityWalk’s newest pizza place Slice House by Tony Gemignani.

  • The new dining location replaces the old Sparky’s mini donut shop adjacent to Jamba Juice, once again bringing fast-casual pizza to guests visiting the shopping district. 
  • Prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, the popular Blaze Pizza had a location down by the Universal AMC Theatres location. 
  • However, the restaurant never reopened. 
  • Slice House brings New York and Detroit style pizza, offering the pies by the slice rather than the create-your-own style of Blaze. 

  • The restaurant also offers whole pizzas, pastas, salads, and desserts. 
  • You can check out their full menu on the official Slice House website
  • Inside the shop, there is a small seating area with TVs, giving visitors a place to enjoy their pizza outside the theme park chaos. 

  • Tony Gemignani brings his award winning pizza to CityWalk as a 13-time world pizza champion. 
  • The new location promises to bring artisan craftsmanship with a casual dining experience. 

  • Slice House doesn’t have posted hours online, however, it is safe to assume the pizza shop will be open alongside CityWalk. 

