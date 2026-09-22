"Kpop Demon Hunters" Coming to Netflix House Immersive Experiences

This new immersive experience looks like it's going to be "Golden."

While Disney and Universal are the two entertainment companies that have found the greatest success with themed entertainment, other studios have taken notice. Streaming juggernaut Netflix opened two Netflix House locations last year. These immersive experiences let fans visit the worlds of popular Netflix shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game, and soon they will let fans attend a HUNTR/X concert.

What's Happening:

Kpop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience has been announced for the Netflix House locations in Dallas and Philadelphia.

According to Variety, the experience will place guests backstage at a HUNTR/X concert during the band's world tour.

After the demonic entity Gwi-Ma interrupts the show, guests will join the band to fight the monsters and restore the Honmoon.

A combination of screens, 3D technology, live actors, and animation will be used to bring the world of Kpop Demon Hunters to life.

Puppetry will also be part of the experience, as a puppet of Derpy Tiger, developed with the Henson Creature Shop will also be included.

Popular songs from the film, including "Golden" and "Soda Pop" will be used throughout the experience.

New Kpop Demon Hunters-inspired merchandise, food, and photo ops will also be included.

The Kpop Demon Hunters Experience is set to begin November 12 at both locations.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available to MasterCard holders. A Netflix member presale begins September 29, and general tickets go on sale October 1.

Kpop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience opens at Netflix House Dallas on November 12 and in Philadelphia on November 20

The Wednesday-themed experience that opened with Netflix House in Philadelphia, and the Stranger Things experience in Dallas have both closed to make way for the new attraction.

Adult tickets start at $39, with kids' tickets at $35

VIP packages are available for $89 Monday - Thursday and $99 Friday - Sunday. They include access to a VIP lounge, priority entry, and an exclusive themed gift.

A third Netflix House is scheduled to open in Las Vegas next year. The attractions opening with it have not been announced, but it seems likely Kpop Demon Hunters will be involved.

The Growth of Themed Entertainment Experiences

Netflix House is one of many new themed entertainment experiences that have opened in the last few years.

Unlike traditional theme parks, these smaller immersive experiences allow guests to become part of a fictional world in the same way a theme park does, but for a much more reasonable investment.

Netflix House is comparable to concepts like Universal's Great Movie Escape or Universal Horror Unleashed, as these are walk-through style experiences where guests move through a story at a set pace, often with interactive elements or light puzzles.

The addition of Netflix house in Las Vegas makes a lot of sense, as you'll also find similar experiences there, including at the popular AREA15 facility where Horror Unleashed is located.