The Straw Hat Crew Takes Over WaterWorld as "One Piece" Comes to Universal Fan Fest Nights
After appearing for meet and greets last year, the Straw Hat Crew will appear in One Piece: Grand Pirate Show during this year's event.
For the second annual Universal Fan Fest Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood, one of Japan's most popular anime series will be taking over the WaterWorld venue.
What's Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced One Piece: Grand Pirate Show, a live stunt show inspired by a similar show at Universal Studios Japan, that will take place at the WaterWorld show venue during Universal Fan Fest Nights.
- Set against a backdrop reimagined as Midori Island, a mysterious outpost from the world of One Piece, the live stunt show will lure guests into the adventure as the Straw Hat Crew—Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji and Chopper—are in search of rare Pop Greens, a powerful resource on the island.
- Their spirited exploration quickly goes awry when the Marines storm the island, raising the stakes with a dramatic entry, blasting open the gates and igniting intense pyrotechnic and high-energy battle sequences. The spectacle unfolds under the watchful gaze of guests seated in the surrounding bleachers.
- Comedic interactions ensue when rival pirate Buggy crashes onto the scene, intent on claiming the Pop Greens as his own. This 20-minute live stunt show culminates in a triumphant celebration—and daring escape—that will give guests the sensation of being transported to the very heart of One Piece, enveloped in friendship, freedom and mayhem.
More on Universal Fan Fest Nights:
- Universal Fan Fest Nights will be held at Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights between April 23 and May 16, 2026.
- Some of the other new and returning fandoms on display at the second annual event include:
- Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Forbidden Forest: A Search for the Hippogriff
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep
- SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – Colorful Yoshi Celebration
- Guests can also experience select theme park attractions during the event, such as Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and more.
- Peruse through our Universal Fan Fest Nights tag for all of our coverage from last year's inaugural event.
- Tickets for this year's event are now available to purchase.
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