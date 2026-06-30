Patrick Mahomes and Family Get First Look at Universal Kids Resort Ahead of Grand Opening

The NFL superstar and his family previewed Universal's first-ever theme park designed specifically for young children before it officially opens in Frisco, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes may be one of the NFL's biggest stars, but before the official grand opening of Universal Kids Resort, he traded the football field for a day of family fun. Alongside his wife Brittany and their children, Mahomes was among the first guests to experience Universal Destinations & Experiences' newest theme park, giving fans an early look at the immersive attractions awaiting young visitors when the park officially opens.

What’s Happening:

The Mahomes family enjoyed an exclusive preview of Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, on June 30, just one day before the highly anticipated destination officially welcomes guests on July 1. The visit offered a glimpse into Universal's first-ever theme park created specifically for families with young children.

Upon arriving, the family received a colorful welcome from some familiar faces. Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond, and Delta Dawn from DreamWorks' Trolls greeted the Mahomes family at DreamWorks' TrollsFest, one of seven themed lands that make up the new resort.

Designed from the ground up with younger guests in mind, Universal Kids Resort combines interactive attractions, character encounters, play areas, water features, and family-friendly rides into an experience tailored for children while still offering plenty for parents to enjoy alongside them.

Each of the park's seven immersive lands is inspired by some of Universal's most recognizable franchises.

Guests can stomp through DreamWorks' Shrek's Swamp, where Shrek's beloved fairytale world comes to life, or embark on prehistoric adventures at Jurassic World Adventure Camp. Fans of Nickelodeon's underwater world can explore SpongeBob SquarePants' Bikini Bottom, while Minions fans will find plenty of mischievous fun at Illumination's Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club.

Music and dancing take center stage at DreamWorks' TrollsFest, while swashbuckling adventures await in DreamWorks' Puss in Boots Del Mar. Rounding out the lineup is the Isle of Curiosity, featuring DreamWorks' Gabby's Dollhouse, where imagination and hands-on play encourage children to explore and discover.

Unlike Universal's larger parks in Orlando and Hollywood, Universal Kids Resort has been intentionally designed around younger audiences. Attractions are scaled for children, experiences encourage family participation, and interactive play is woven throughout each land to create an environment where kids can laugh, splash, dance, and explore at their own pace.

The Mahomes family's visit serves as one of the first public previews of the resort ahead of its grand opening, offering an exciting first look at what promises to become one of Texas' newest family vacation destinations.

Universal Kids Resort officially opens its gates on July 1 in Frisco, marking a major milestone for Universal Destinations & Experiences as it expands into an entirely new style of theme park designed with its youngest fans in mind.

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