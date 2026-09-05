Maxon and Reiley Rank Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights 2026 Lineup

Do you agree with Maxon? Or do you hope Reiley has a different take?

Halloween Horror Nights has officially returned to Universal Studios Hollywood for another year, bringing eight haunted houses to the park for guests brave enough to step inside.

Last night, Laughing Place was invited out to the hilltop for Halloween Horror Nights media night, giving us the chance to experience all of the scares, food and other spooky offerings at this year’s event.

This year, I decided to bring along my friend and fellow Laughing Place contributor Reiley Selinger, which gave us an idea: why not turn our night into a bit of a ranking battle?

For now, you’ll just be hearing from me as I rank all eight of this year’s haunted houses from my least favorite to my absolute favorite. But keep an eye out for an update, as Reiley will be adding her own rankings and thoughts later, including, presumably, telling me exactly where I went wrong.

With that said, let’s get into the houses, kicking things off at number eight.

8. Maxon: Stranger Things 5, Reiley: TBD

Maxon: Stranger Things is a lifeless maze with little to look at and explore. The scares are barely there, and it somehow manages to be less interesting than the actual final season of Stranger Things. Orlando’s looks to have a team that almost cares about the series, but Hollywood’s feels like an obligation. If you have to skip a house, this is it.

7. Maxon: Evil Dead Burn, Reiley: TBD

Maxon: It was fine. There were some fun moments, but we had almost a zen run (no other guests). It really just didn’t provide much in terms of uniqueness for this year’s event. While Stranger Things 5 was bad, this is just forgettable. Still check it out! But don’t miss other houses in favor of this one.

6. Maxon: Dead, Deader, Deadest, Reiley: TBD

Maxon: This original house was great. It’s lower on the list, but that isn’t to say it was bad. Some moments were incredibly memorable, but it wasn’t the most consistent house when it came to keeping me interested. The blacklight effects were spectacular. While not as ostentatious as Pandora’s Box when it comes to bright colors, these moments were unique compared to other houses at this year’s event.

5. Maxon: Hellraiser , Reiley: TBD

Maxon: I struggled at placing Hellraiser and Dead, Dead, Deader, but what ultimately won me over was Hellraiser’s impressive scale. There are some huge effects in Hellraiser, some that caught me off-guard for a property that I don’t consider to be a huge seller in the horror world. This house was fun! It was the first of the night for us, and I really enjoyed it!

4. Maxon: Killceanera, Reiley: TBD

Maxon: I’m a sucker for an original house, and while Killceanera was a great concept, the house lacked variety. Slash knocked it out of the park, music wise, but the general tone of the maze felt very repetitive. What I will give Killceanera is its final couple rooms. They are relentless, with scare actors popping out at you from every angle.

3. Maxon: Sinners, Reiley: TBD

Maxon: This house was a huge step away from the formula of HHN. There were pre-show actors! I think this house had some of the most impressive scares, tech-wise, of the night. Some of them felt like they were taking notes from Knott’s Scary Farm, but the layered, multi-level scares are undeniably fun. This one could be number 2, but I did find that they reused moments of the former Walking Dead attraction a tad closer than I liked. Sinners is a must experience regardless.

2. Maxon: Ozzy Osbourne, Reiley: TBD

Maxon: What a tribute! Ozzy Osbourne brings the Prince of Darkness’ music to life in a gothic world full of jump scares, pop culture history, and, of course, rock music. If you aren’t familiar with Ozzy Osbourne’s discography, this house doesn’t ask you to study. You’ll have a great time with some ridiculously cool sets, moments, and effects regardless of whether you understand their importance to Ozzy’s legacy.

1. Maxon: Killer Klowns From Outer Space, Reiley: TBD

Maxon: Killer Klowns is a knock-out. I understand why it keeps coming back because it offers such a uniquely fun experience among a much darker vision of horror. Killer Klowns has bright colors, comedy, and all the charm of 80s B-list horror wrapped up into one perfect package. The scares, while aren’t always scary, are fun, and repeat runs through this house never disappoint. While I may be biased, both because I loved this movie and the house in previous years, it’s still my #1 of the year. Whether you love it as much as me or not, this house is easily one of USH’s most memorable creations.

For those looking to head to Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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