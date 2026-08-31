Official Opening Date Set for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood
After first opening for previews in late July, the park's new high-thrill roller coaster will officially open next month!
After over a month of previews, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to have its official opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 16!
What's Happening:
- With game-changing 360-degree rotating ride vehicles and adrenaline-charged inversions, you’ll see the park from a whole new angle… upside down!
- Featuring state-of-the-art technology, the new coaster marks the fastest Universal coaster yet, of course, inspired by the hugely successful Fast & Furious franchise.
- One of those technological firsts sees a portion of the ride track race through a transparent encased section of the queue, building on the anticipation as guests wait to ride.
- A unique dual-launching, split-ride track will alternate trains from dispatch to propel guests on an epic adventure that will take them over and under portions of the multilevel Starway escalator, through four spectacular launches, an exciting inverted dive loop, twisted pretzel loop and inverted stall, among others, at speeds of up to 72 MPH and a force of up to 3.6 Gs along 4,100 feet of elaborate aerial track constructed with sound-reduction technology while drifting at 360-degrees in their individual ride vehicles.
- The coaster features four different ride vehicles inspired by vehicles driven by favorite Fast characters—the Dodge Charger, Mazda RX-7, Nissan Skyline GT-R and the Toyota Supra.
- Featured in the loading platform is a large-scale mural created by world-renowned artist Tristan Eaton, which depicts the finale street racing action scene in the very first Fast film, 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, with a montage of the aerial-bound Dodge Charger and Toyota Supra vehicles racing against a speeding train.
- Equipped with a fully independent audio system, each ride vehicle will surround guests with true‑to‑type engine and sound effects unique to the car they are riding in. And, because each ride vehicle is fully rotational and independently programmed to drift in motion along each train, guests can enjoy four varying experiences depending on which vehicle they are seated.
- Guests will be required to place their belongings in compliemntary lockers which are located within the queue area, prior to passing through metal detection.
- Check out Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift for yourself when it officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday, September 16!
- We have already had the chance to experience Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift during its first day of technical rehearsals.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- A whole new element will be a part of guests' encounters with Freaky Nikki from Obsession at Halloween Horror Nights this year.
- With the return of Halloween Horror Nights comes a new array of horror-themed cuisine and plenty of exclusive merchandise.
- An iconic and spooky element of The Simpsons is reportedly set to make its way to Universal Studios.
- The Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be on the prowl again at Halloween Horror Nights, with a house announced for this year's event.
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