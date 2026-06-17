Run Dollywood Race Weekend to Bring 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon to the Smokies This Fall
Runners can experience Dollywood like never before this fall with exclusive races through the theme park, unique medals, live entertainment, and the new Butterfly Challenge.
The beloved Smoky Mountain destination has officially unveiled details for its Run Dollywood Race Weekend, a multi-day running event that will combine fitness, family fun, and the magic of Dollywood into one unforgettable celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place during Dollywood's popular Harvest Festival, the event offers participants the chance to race through the theme park, surrounding resort areas, and the scenic foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.
- Run Dollywood promises something for everyone with a lineup that includes a Kids Fun Run, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and a special challenge designed for the most dedicated participants.
- Participants will race through areas of Dollywood rarely experienced in this way, passing attractions, themed lands, and entertainment offerings while enjoying live music and special race-day surprises along the route.
- One of the highlights of the weekend is the opportunity to run through the park before regular operating hours, creating a unique atmosphere unlike a traditional road race. Combined with the vibrant colors of autumn in East Tennessee, the event offers runners a memorable backdrop as they make their way through the courses.
- Race weekend officially begins with the Run Dollywood Expo and Race Hub, located in Dollywood's Preferred Parking area. Guests can pick up race bibs, browse exclusive merchandise, and connect with fellow runners ahead of the weekend's events.
- The Expo will be open September 24 and 25, with limited merchandise sales and final bib pickup opportunities available on September 26.
- The racing action kicks off Friday night with the 5K. Beginning at 11:00 p.m., the nighttime race gives participants an opportunity to experience Dollywood after dark. The chip-timed event will guide runners through the theme park surrounded by illuminated attractions, music, and unique photo opportunities available only during race weekend.
- All participants will receive a finisher medal, while water stations and volunteers throughout the course help create an exciting and supportive atmosphere.
- Saturday's schedule features both the 10K and the Kids Fun Run. The 10K begins bright and early at 5:30 a.m., providing runners with a challenging but accessible distance while showcasing the beauty of the surrounding area as the sun rises over the Smokies.
- Later that morning, younger runners can take part in the Kids Fun Run, offering children ages 4 through 12 the opportunity to join the excitement and earn their own race-day memories.
- The weekend culminates Sunday morning with the Half Marathon, the signature event of Run Dollywood Race Weekend.
- Beginning at 5:30 a.m., the 13.1-mile course combines a scenic route through Dollywood Theme Park with portions of the surrounding community. Organizers describe the race as a one-of-a-kind experience that allows participants to encounter iconic landmarks, themed environments, and special entertainment throughout the course.
- For runners seeking the ultimate challenge, Dollywood has introduced the Butterfly Challenge.
- Participants who complete the 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon during the same weekend will earn an exclusive Butterfly Challenge medal in addition to their race medals. The commemorative award celebrates the accomplishment of completing all three races and serves as a unique keepsake from the inaugural event.
- Guests are encouraged to transform race weekend into a full vacation experience by staying at either Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort. Both properties are located just minutes from the theme park and offer convenient access to race activities, transportation, and exclusive guest benefits.
- Resort guests can take advantage of complimentary shuttle transportation, early park access on select days, and comfortable spaces to relax and celebrate after crossing the finish line.
- The timing of Run Dollywood also aligns perfectly with Dollywood's Harvest Festival, one of the park's most popular seasonal events. The festival features award-winning pumpkin displays, seasonal entertainment, artisan demonstrations, and the spectacular Great Pumpkin LumiNights experience.
- Combining a race weekend with one of Dollywood's signature festivals creates an opportunity for guests to enjoy both athletic achievement and family entertainment in a single trip.
- As Run Dollywood approaches, excitement continues to build among runners, theme park fans, and vacationers alike.
- Get ready to lace up your sneakers and register now to participate in the Run Dollywood Race Weekend this fall!
More Dollywood News:
- Dollywood Delays NightFlight Expedition Opening After Construction Setbacks
- Dollywood Provides Another Making Of Video for NightFlight Expedition as the Ride Nears Completion
- Dollywood Express Locomotives Transition from Coal to Oil-Firing Engines
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