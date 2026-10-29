SeaWorld San Diego is Celebrating the Holidays with Baby Shark and More

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at SeaWorld San Diego.

SeaWorld San Diego is getting in the Christmas spirit. The park is getting ready to celebrate the holidays with several special events, including four brand-new experiences for this year.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego has announced its plans for this year's SeaWorld Christmas Celebration, which includes returning favorites and brand new experiences.

Baby Shark’s Christmas Adventure – In its SeaWorld San Diego debut, guests can join Baby Shark and friends in a holiday journey to the North Pole.

Dolphin Island Christmas – The fan-favorite returns with all-new music, costumes and festive dolphin energy.

Rock the Holiday Christmas Parade: The brand-new parade will feature Mrs. Claus and her band of merry elves, including chefs, bakers, the toy makers, and many other fun​ characters.

The brand-new parade will feature Mrs. Claus and her band of merry elves, including chefs, bakers, the toy makers, and many other fun​ characters. North Pole Storytime – The North Pole’s head librarian shares a special Christmas story with the help of elves and volunteers from the audience.

The North Pole’s head librarian shares a special Christmas story with the help of elves and volunteers from the audience. Returning experiences include: Over One Million Holiday Lights Clyde & Seamore’s Christmas Special - A special holiday version of the park's sea lion and otter show. Santa’s Live Reindeer Toymaker Trouble Show with Mrs. Claus and the Elves - The popular show starring Mrs. Claus and her elves will return. A Stocking Full of Soul – This fan-favorite show invites guests to a festive night of big band live music at the Nautilus Amphitheater. Photos with Santa Claus Snowflake Seeker’s: A Christmas Quest! – Embark on a merry quest to explore the park and find all the colorful winter snowflakes to collect a special gift. Rudolph’s Christmastown – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and some of his friends will make spirits bright with photo opportunities and festive backgrounds. A Christmas Wish Fireworks Show – Watch as the sky above SeaWorld comes alive with festive colors and brilliant pyrotechnics during our holiday fireworks display on Saturday, December 12, and Thursday, December 31. Snowfall Throughout the Park – Watch nightly for this magical moment at SkyTower Lawn and Wild Arctic. Donner and Blitzen’s Lazer Light Show – A canopy of lasers will beam with rays of color to a festive soundtrack . The light show runs nightly at the front of the park. Holiday Cocktails, Desserts, Hot Chocolate & More Dine with Orcas and Santa – The special dining experience around SeaWorld's orcas will include animal experts and a visit from Santa. Festive Food & Seasonal Sips Sampling Lanyard – The Festive Food & Seasonal Sips sampling lanyard allows guests to try any combination of food, drink or dessert samples and is valid for up to 10 samples during the Christmas Celebration. Pass Members receive two additional samples FREE.

A special Hanukkah display will begin December 1 with menorah lighting.

A Kwanzaa kinara will be on display.

SeaWorld San Diego will also celebrate New Year's Eve with a countdown and fireworks.

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration will run November 13 through January 3.

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