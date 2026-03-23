SeaWorld San Diego’s Fins & Flippers 5K Returns With Shark-Inspired Twist

The 2nd annual race invites runners of all ages to a scenic, ocean-themed adventure on April 19.

Lace up your running shoes, because this race comes with a splash! SeaWorld San Diego is inviting runners, walkers, and ocean lovers alike to dive into the 2nd Annual Fins & Flippers 5K. This isn’t your typical race, it’s a one-of-a-kind course where land meets sea, complete with marine life, scenic views, and a fin-tastic twist inspired by the park’s upcoming attraction.

What’s Happening:

Returning Sunday, April 19 at 7 a.m., Participants will take on a 3.1-mile course that winds through SeaWorld’s picturesque grounds, offering sweeping views of Mission Bay and up-close glimpses of the park’s incredible animal habitats. Along the way, runners can expect ocean-inspired surprises, aquatic-themed photo ops, and appearances from sea-inspired characters.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun morning walk, the event is designed for all ages and fitness levels, making it as inclusive as it is memorable.

This year’s race comes with extra bite, celebrating the upcoming debut of the reimagined Shark Encounter experience opening this spring at SeaWorld San Diego.

The updated exhibit will feature more than 10 shark species, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark, while focusing on conservation and education.

Every 5K participant will receive: An official race shirt A race bib with timing chip A unique finisher medal



Top performers won’t just earn bragging rights, the top three male and female finishers in each age division will score two single-day tickets to SeaWorld San Diego.

Younger participants can join the Kids Fun Run, offering a shorter course perfect for little adventurers. Kids will also receive their own event t-shirt and commemorative medal, ensuring everyone gets to be part of the experience.

Beyond the fun, the Fins & Flippers 5K supports an important cause. A portion of registration proceeds will benefit the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to marine conservation and ocean health.

Through research, innovation, and education, the institute works to protect marine life and address the challenges facing our oceans, making every step in the race count toward a healthier planet.

Early bird registration starts at $45, with prices increasing as the event approaches. Discounts are available for SeaWorld Annual Pass Members, and participants who register for both 2026 race events, including the fall Howl-O-Sprint, can unlock additional savings.

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