SeaWorld San Diego’s Fins & Flippers 5K Returns With Shark-Inspired Twist
The 2nd annual race invites runners of all ages to a scenic, ocean-themed adventure on April 19.
Lace up your running shoes, because this race comes with a splash! SeaWorld San Diego is inviting runners, walkers, and ocean lovers alike to dive into the 2nd Annual Fins & Flippers 5K. This isn’t your typical race, it’s a one-of-a-kind course where land meets sea, complete with marine life, scenic views, and a fin-tastic twist inspired by the park’s upcoming attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Returning Sunday, April 19 at 7 a.m., Participants will take on a 3.1-mile course that winds through SeaWorld’s picturesque grounds, offering sweeping views of Mission Bay and up-close glimpses of the park’s incredible animal habitats. Along the way, runners can expect ocean-inspired surprises, aquatic-themed photo ops, and appearances from sea-inspired characters.
- Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun morning walk, the event is designed for all ages and fitness levels, making it as inclusive as it is memorable.
- This year’s race comes with extra bite, celebrating the upcoming debut of the reimagined Shark Encounter experience opening this spring at SeaWorld San Diego.
- The updated exhibit will feature more than 10 shark species, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark, while focusing on conservation and education.
- Every 5K participant will receive:
- An official race shirt
- A race bib with timing chip
- A unique finisher medal
- Top performers won’t just earn bragging rights, the top three male and female finishers in each age division will score two single-day tickets to SeaWorld San Diego.
- Younger participants can join the Kids Fun Run, offering a shorter course perfect for little adventurers. Kids will also receive their own event t-shirt and commemorative medal, ensuring everyone gets to be part of the experience.
- Beyond the fun, the Fins & Flippers 5K supports an important cause. A portion of registration proceeds will benefit the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to marine conservation and ocean health.
- Through research, innovation, and education, the institute works to protect marine life and address the challenges facing our oceans, making every step in the race count toward a healthier planet.
- Early bird registration starts at $45, with prices increasing as the event approaches. Discounts are available for SeaWorld Annual Pass Members, and participants who register for both 2026 race events, including the fall Howl-O-Sprint, can unlock additional savings.
More SeaWorld News:
- Sesame Workshop Suing SeaWorld in Attempt to Dissolve Nearly Half-Century Relationship
- Sea Lions Tonite Returns to SeaWorld San Diego with All-New 2026 Show
- Aquatica Orlando Unveils Park-Wide Enhancements and Reimagined Events for 2026 Season
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